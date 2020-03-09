Orlando, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton felt the Arnold Palmer Invitational slipping away Sunday, perhaps unaware everyone else trying to survive another brutal test at Bay Hill was feeling the same way.

He gave the wrong kind of salute to the 11th hole when he walked off the green after a double bogey cut his lead to one shot. It looked as though he was about to lose his mind.

Tyrrell Hatton looks down and smiles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy after winning on Sunday. (Photo: Jason Beede, Tribune News Service)

Instead, he won the tournament with clutch play amid high stress, closing with seven straight pars for a 2-over 74 and a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman.

“The hardest thing for me today was trying to keep myself level-headed,” Hatton said. “Obviously, there was a few times where I did boil over a little bit, but nothing compared to what I’ve been like in the past. I feel like with how tough it was — for me — I did a good job.”

He was even better with the clubs in his hands.

The 8-iron out of ankle-deep rough over the water to a front pin on No. 13. Par saves from off the back of the green on the 14th and 15th holes. The best of all was his 5-iron to 25 feet on the par-3 17th for another par.

Bay Hill served up the most demanding test this side of a major, and Hatton kept it together Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, and his fifth worldwide.

The only time he choked was when he took a gulp of Ketel One vodka — Palmer’s favorite drink — during a toast to the King. Palmer would have loved to see this, and Hatton’s performance over the final hour was regal.

Leishman (73) stayed on his heels and said to caddie Matt Kelly walking up the par-5 16th, “Of all the courses on the PGA Tour, this is the last one you’d pick if you had a two-shot lead with three to go.”

Leishman then birdied the 16th to get within one. He closed with two pars.

It still wasn’t enough.

“Tyrrell never gave up,” Leishman said.

Hatton finished at 4-under 284, one of only four players who beat par for the week, the fewest at Bay Hill since 1980.

Rory McIlroy, one shot behind going into the final round, had a 76 for his highest closing round since a 76 in the 2013 U.S. Open.

Champions

In Newport Beach, Calif., Ernie Els shot a final-round 67 to win the Hoag Classic by two shots for his first Champions Tour win since turning 50 in October.

Europe

In Doha, Qatar, Jorge Campillo lost a two-shot lead with three holes to play, stayed alive with two long birdie putts in a playoff and won on the fifth extra hole to beat David Drysdale in the Qatar Masters.