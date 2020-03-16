If you got the clubs out, you can probably put them back.

The Golf Association of Michigan's legal counsel has suggested the state's approximately 650 country clubs and courses to stay closed during the life of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order issued Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The GAM, itself, has amended a Monday afternoon statement on its website. It originally said courses should closed, and now says, "Golf courses and country clubs are referenced specifically."

"It's still a developing situation," said Chris Whitten, executive director of the GAM.

There is some tricky language in the section that references golf clubs and courses, saying the order "also includes the facilities of private clubs, including country clubs, golf clubs." That could be taken to mean the course's indoor buildings, such as restaurants.

The Golf Association of Michigan's legal counsel, after discussion with GAM, PGA of Michigan, Michigan Golf Course Superintendents Association and Michigan Golf Course Owners Association, determined that the order covers actual golf.

"We're just trying to follow the guidelines," said Whitten, adding the GAM is not trying to tell clubs and courses how to run their business.

Whitmer's executive order, which also closes bars and restaurants (except for carry-out and delivery), is scheduled to run through the end of the month, but could be extended.

Golf courses had believed they could be among the business spared during this global pandemic, being outdoors, and with golfers typically spread out by hundreds of yards.

Michigan's golf season usually perks up in April and hits full steam in May, but with warmer weather expected this weekend, many players certainly would've tried to get a head start on the season — especially since golf courses seemed to be among the only places open.

GAM officials said Sunday that it appeared courses would make individual decisions on whether to open.

GAM and the PGA of Michigan also said Sunday no tournaments had been canceled yet, but each starts in late April and each said they would follow guidelines of the CDC, which said Sunday night that it was recommending an eight-week ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

Golf is a $4 billion-plus industry in Michigan, home of the fourth-most courses in the nation. Estimates put the number of recreational players at a half-million, with tens of thousands of employees in the industry.

