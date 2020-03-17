The season’s second major championship and four more PGA Tour events have been affected by the coronavirus.

The Tour announced on Tuesday that the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C., the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte and the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas were added to the list of four other events in being canceled to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Last week’s Players Championship at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor and events in Austin and San Antonio in Texas had previously been canceled last Friday.

One round of The Players was contested, with Hideki Matsuyama matching the course record with a 63. Defending champion Rory McIlroy had a 72.

“The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA Tour and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic,” the Tour said in a statement.

On the same day, the PGA of America announced that it has postponed its championship, scheduled for May 14-17 at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion.

Tuesday's cancellations brought the canceled portion of the schedule to within two weeks of the Rocket Mortgage Classic scheduled for May 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities, and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in affect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA CEO Seth Waugh in a statement.