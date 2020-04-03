Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — All signs are pointing to the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit being canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the LPGA Tour's Meijer Classic outside Grand Rapids is looking to reschedule for later in the year.

    Golfweek reported Thursday night that the PGA Tour is scrambling to restart its season sometime in June, while trying to find places to make up the three major championships played on U.S. soil.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic, at Detroit Golf Club, is scheduled for May 28-31. The Tour currently is suspended through at least mid-May.

    RMC and Detroit Golf Club officials have not returned recent calls from The News, though DGC has continued to move ahead with its plans to host the second annual PGA Tour stop.

    It's very unlikely the PGA Tour could make up the Detroit stop if it's canceled, given it's a tier-three tournament at best, and the golf brass first will do everything it can to accommodate the majors down the road in what already is a very packed schedule.

    Tacking on regular-season tournaments to the end of the schedule is problematic for two reasons: the weather, and the fact that golf has a wraparound season, with the 2021-22 season starting in the fall.

    The Masters (April), PGA Championship (May) and U.S. Open (June) already have been postponed. Golfweek is reporting golf officials are looking for a possible November Masters. One of the other postponed majors could be played the week that was supposed to be reserved for the Olympics, in late July and early August. The British Open, meanwhile, hasn't officially been canceled yet, though there were reports earlier this week it was coming.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic, the city of Detroit's first-ever PGA Tour tournament, was wildly successful in its first year, drawing tens of thousands of fans, and selling out on the weekend. It also raised more than $1 million for local charities.

    Even bigger things were expected in Year 2, especially with an early commitment from Phil Mickelson.

    Over on the LPGA Tour, it was announced Friday morning it will extend its shutdown into June, including the June 11-14 Meijer LPGA Classic outside Grand Rapids. It hopes to reschedule, and there are open slots on the schedule July 2-5 and July 23-26.

    A reschedule was a priority for the Meijer, which has become a popular stop for tour players, because of the large crowds, and the large purse — at $2.3 million, the third-richest on the LPGA Tour, outside of the majors.

    Earlier Friday, the USGA announced that it will postpone until December its U.S. Open, which was scheduled for the first week of June, an early indicator that the Meijer Classic was in trouble.

    The Champions Tour's second major, the Senior PGA Championship set to be played in Benton Harbor in mid-May, was canceled Thursday, costing that community nearly $200,000 in charity dollars. The Senior PGA will return to Harbor Shores in 2022.

    Scheduled state tournaments in 2020

    Champions: May 21-24, Senior PGA Championship, Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor (CANCELED)

    PGA: May 28-31, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club

    LPGA: June 11-14, Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont (POSTPONED)

    LPGA: July 15-18, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club

    Champions: July 31-Aug. 2, Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

