Detroit — All signs are pointing to the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit being canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the LPGA Tour's Meijer Classic outside Grand Rapids is looking to reschedule for later in the year.

Golfweek reported Thursday night that the PGA Tour is scrambling to restart its season sometime in June, while trying to find places to make up the three major championships played on U.S. soil.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, at Detroit Golf Club, is scheduled for May 28-31. The Tour currently is suspended through at least mid-May.

RMC and Detroit Golf Club officials have not returned recent calls from The News, though DGC has continued to move ahead with its plans to host the second annual PGA Tour stop.

It's very unlikely the PGA Tour could make up the Detroit stop if it's canceled, given it's a tier-three tournament at best, and the golf brass first will do everything it can to accommodate the majors down the road in what already is a very packed schedule.

Tacking on regular-season tournaments to the end of the schedule is problematic for two reasons: the weather, and the fact that golf has a wraparound season, with the 2021-22 season starting in the fall.

The Masters (April), PGA Championship (May) and U.S. Open (June) already have been postponed. Golfweek is reporting golf officials are looking for a possible November Masters. One of the other postponed majors could be played the week that was supposed to be reserved for the Olympics, in late July and early August. The British Open, meanwhile, hasn't officially been canceled yet, though there were reports earlier this week it was coming.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, the city of Detroit's first-ever PGA Tour tournament, was wildly successful in its first year, drawing tens of thousands of fans, and selling out on the weekend. It also raised more than $1 million for local charities.

Even bigger things were expected in Year 2, especially with an early commitment from Phil Mickelson.

Over on the LPGA Tour, it was announced Friday morning it will extend its shutdown into June, including the June 11-14 Meijer LPGA Classic outside Grand Rapids. It hopes to reschedule, and there are open slots on the schedule July 2-5 and July 23-26.

A reschedule was a priority for the Meijer, which has become a popular stop for tour players, because of the large crowds, and the large purse — at $2.3 million, the third-richest on the LPGA Tour, outside of the majors.

Earlier Friday, the USGA announced that it will postpone until December its U.S. Open, which was scheduled for the first week of June, an early indicator that the Meijer Classic was in trouble.

The Champions Tour's second major, the Senior PGA Championship set to be played in Benton Harbor in mid-May, was canceled Thursday, costing that community nearly $200,000 in charity dollars. The Senior PGA will return to Harbor Shores in 2022.

