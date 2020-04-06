Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.<br /> &nbsp;
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.<br /> &nbsp;
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.<br /> &nbsp;
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.<br /> &nbsp;
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.<br /> &nbsp;
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic still has its tee time on the PGA Tour schedule, but tournament officials acknowledged Monday they are preparing for "any and all scenarios."

    Those scenarios could include outright cancellation or rescheduling, but playing it as scheduled at the end of May seems like a serious stretch as most of the sports world continues to push back its tentative restart times — and amid recent word that the PGA Tour is aiming for a mid-June reboot.

    On Monday, the entire golf community, including the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, the United States Golf Association, the LPGA Tour and the R&A, announced some detailed plans to resume play, with the PGA Tour apparently hoping to return in June. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was scheduled for May 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club, and that technically remains the case.

    But Golf Digest reported earlier Monday that the PGA Tour plans to restart its season in mid-June, at the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus' popular Ohio tournament, without any fans present.

    "Health and safety remain our top priority and we remain in very close contact with the Tour and local and state government on a daily basis," said Jason Langwell, tournament director for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "We're doing that to prepare for any and all scenarios.

    "That is the story. That is what's happening."

    Langwell, asked if Detroit Golf Club was moving ahead with preparations, wouldn't comment at midday Monday, just as IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix, on Belle Isle, was canceled Monday. The auto race was scheduled for the same weekend as the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Detroit Golf Club officials didn't immediately return a message from The News on Monday. 

    PGA Tour players hadn't been told of any more official regular-season cancellations as of Monday morning, pro Brian Stuard, a Jackson native and Oakland alum, said in a text to The News.

    The PGA Tour has officially canceled all tournaments through mid-May, with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 21-24 and then the Rocket Mortgage Classic next on the schedule. The PGA Tour already canceled or postponed nine tournaments, starting with The Players Championship in early March, with more likely to come, including a strong possibility of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The European Tour's Irish Open, scheduled to be played opposite of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has been canceled.

    In its Monday announcement, though, the PGA Tour does leave open the possibility that as many as three regular-season tournaments could be rescheduled — into the weeks of June 18-21 (formerly U.S. Open week), July 16-19 (formerly British Open week) and July 30-Aug. 21 (formerly Olympics week). The Memorial, among the biggest non-majors in the game, could take the mid-June slot.

    The golf world's entire major schedule has been turned on its head by the coronavirus crisis, with the R&A announcing the outright cancellation of the British Open on Monday. This marks the first time the event won't take place since World War II. Like with Wimbledon, the cancellation of the British Open was ordered, in large part, because of insurance reasons, Golf Digest reported.

    The PGA Championship, which was scheduled for May, is moving to Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in California; the U.S. Open, set for June, is moving to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York (that will allow additional lead-up days to hold its local and sectional qualifiers); and the Masters, set for April. is moving to Nov. 12-15 at Augusta in Georgia.

    The Ryder Cup remains on track to be played Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

    If it's canceled, the Rocket Mortgage Classic would be the second professional golf tournament in Michigan to get the ax, following the Senior PGA Championship, a major had been scheduled for mid-May in Benton Harbor. Champions Tour officials had hoped to be able to reschedule the Senior PGA for sometime later in the year, but couldn't find an ideal opening. The Senior PGA will be back in Benton Harbor in 2022.

    The LPGA Tour's Meijer Classic, set for June 11-14 outside Grand Rapids, has been postponed, likely until sometime in late June.

    The LPGA's Great Lakes Bay Invitational, scheduled for July 15-18 in Midland, remains on track for now, though tournament officials said Monday, "We continue to take the necessary steps to plan for any contingencies in coordination with the LPGA, its global health partners, and government officials."

    The state's fifth major pro golf stop for 2020 is the Champions Tour's Ally Challenge, set for July 31-Aug. 2 in Grand Blanc.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic was a big hit in 2019, the first time a PGA Tour event ever was held within the city of Detroit. The tournament had a decent-name field, headlined by such stars as Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, and drew tens of thousands of fans, selling out on the weekend. They saw birdies galore, with Nate Lashley winning at 25 under par.

    The tournament also raised more than $1 million for local charities, including the First Tee of Greater Detroit and Detroit Golf Club's caddie scholarship program. (The axing of the Senior PGA cost Benton Harbor $200,000 in charity.)

    It already was off to a good start for 2020, landing the second-biggest draw in golf, Phil Mickelson.

    The PGA Tour was among the last pro-sports outlets to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. At The Players Championship in Florida in early March, it completed the first round and then announced the second round would be played in front of no fans, but eventually reversing course and cancelling the tournament, and eventually all events through mid-May.

    It has pushed back its four-week FedEx Cup playoffs by one week, now ending the season Sept. 7. It said it will have announcements about the fall schedule, which is the start of the 2020-21 season, in coming days.

    Scheduled state tournaments in 2020

    Champions: May 21-24, Senior PGA Championship, Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor (CANCELED)

    PGA: May 28-31, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club

    LPGA: June 11-14, Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont (POSTPONED)

    LPGA: July 15-18, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club

    Champions: July 31-Aug. 2, Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

