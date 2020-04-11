Detroit — There's another glimmer of hope that the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held in 2020.

According to a report by Golf Digest, the PGA Tour is looking at moving Detroit's tournament to the week previous occupied by the U.S. Open — June 18-21 — but holding it without fans.

Nate Lashley talks with caddie Ricky Romano on the 12th fairway during the second round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The PGA Tour may have an extra incentive to hold the event this year despite the pandemic. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The U.S. Open week was one of three the PGA Tour had at its disposal for rescheduling regular PGA Tour tournaments, along with British Open week (July 16-19) and Olympics week (July 30-Aug. 2). The British Open and Olympics were canceled outright amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the U.S. Open was rescheduled for September.

The U.S. Open couldn't be played in June, because the tournament needs weeks of lead-up time to hold local and sectional qualifiers.

The PGA Tour hasn't officially postponed or canceled the final two events in May, the Charles Schwab Challenge set for May 21-24 in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is scheduled for May 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club.

But all signs point to the PGA Tour eyeing a June restart; construction at Detroit Golf Club has been halted, per Gov. Gretchen's executive orders.

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials have been tight-lipped other than to say they are in constant contact with the PGA Tour, and that they are preparing for "any and all scenarios."

There are reasons why the PGA Tour would be motivated to keep the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the schedule. For starters, its 2019 tournament, the inaugural event, was wildly successful in terms of crowds and player approval, and canceling it outright in 2020 may threaten to halt momentum among the Detroit community for a tournament that's on a four-year contract.

Also, Dan Gilbert's Quicken Loans is a massive PGA Tour sponsor, having been the title sponsor for The National in Washington, D.C., for five years, before starting a four-year run in Detroit — that's approximately $90 million in committed sponsorship dollars from Gilbert. There have been additional initiatives between Quicken Loans or Rocket Mortgage and the PGA Tour, as well. Keeping Gilbert happy is a clear priority.

Holding a fan-less event would have a significant impact, though, costing the Detroit stop up to $1 million in general-public ticket sales, not to mention the big bucks lost from hospitality tents. That would probably cut into money local charities would receive.

Elsewhere in Michigan, the PGA Tour canceled the Senior PGA Championship, set for May in Benton Harbor, while the LPGA Tour has committed to rescheduling the Meijer LPGA Classic, set for June outside Grand Rapids, probably for sometime in July.

