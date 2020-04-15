The Rocket Mortgage Classic could go off with a bang this year after all. The second annual PGA Tour event could be moved to July 2-5, according to a Golf Digest report.

The tournament at Detroit Golf Club was originally scheduled for May 28-31.

Nate Lashley won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

PGA Tour officials are likely to announce plans to resume the tour season this week, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge June 11-14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, according to Golf Digest.

The Travelers Championship in Connecticut would take place June 25-28 before the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fans would likely not be able to attend early events on the revised PGA Tour schedule, according to the report.

The PGA Tour canceled the Senior PGA Championship set for May in Benton Harbor while the Meijer LPGA Classic in June that takes places outside of Grand Rapids will likely be rescheduled for sometime in July.