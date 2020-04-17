The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed until later in the year.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place Saturday, June 6, at Ferris State's Katke Golf Club, which is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled date hasn't yet been finalized.

Julie Massa is part of the 2020 Michigan Golf Hall of Fame class. (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

“The inductees will have their day, their induction," said Greg Johnson, chairman of the Hall of Fame. "But at this point we are mindful of their health and the health of their friends, loved ones and the greater golf community who would be part of the celebration."

The 2020 inductees include David Graham, former executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan; Holt senior golfer Julie Massa; Bay City's Roy Schultheiss, a former winner of the Michigan Amateur and GAM Championship; and Dick Stewart, a former head pro at Kalamazoo Country Club.

The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame is housed at the Ken Janke Sr. Golf Learning Center at Ferris State.

In other state golf news, the GAM has postponed its season-opening event, the GAM Junior Kickoff, with a makeup date still TBA. It was set for April 25-26 at Washtenaw Golf Club in Ypsilanti.

Meanwhile, the PGA of Michigan has postponed its first three events of the year — the Spring Scramble (April 27, Warwick Hills, Grand Blanc), the Pro-Pro (May 4, Egypt Valley, Ada) and the Fuller Cup (May 5, Cascade Hills, Grand Rapids). No makeup dates have been set.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order runs through at least the end of the month, and the executive order includes the closure of the state's approximately 650 golf courses.

