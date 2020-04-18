The state of Michigan's golf-course shutdown isn't all-encompassing — at least if you ask at least two private clubs in Metro Detroit.

Officials at Red Run Golf Club at Royal Oak and Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield have informed their memberships that they are free to play the courses, albeit with restrictions.

Rick Burkardt, general manager at Plum Hollow, told members in an email Friday that the course would re-open for play starting at noon Saturday.

"There has been a lot of confusion during the last few weeks pertaining to golf," Burkardt wrote to members, in an email obtained by The News. "With these conflicting statements we are focusing on the fact that we are a private club that can allow play without opening any part of our golf operation including the locker room, golf shop or cart operation.

"With the availability of online tee times along with a membership that can adhere to specific rules, we could assure adherence with social distancing rules."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a series of executive, stay-at-home orders, each more restrictive than the last. The first allowed golf courses to stay open, but subsequent ones have shut them down — affecting an industry that boasts about 650 courses, public and private, and generates billions in annual revenue.

Plum Hollow laid out a series of guidelines for play, including: walking only, online tee times, no arriving prior to 15 minutes before the tee time, three or fewer players per group, and no push carts and bags can be left on the premises after the road. Players must adhere to social-distancing guidelines, flag sticks must not be removed, and the club's driving range, putting green, locker rooms, clubhouse, golf shop, bathrooms, cart barn and bag room will be closed.

No guests of members are allowed to play the course.

"Our ability to adhere to these (rules) is the key to the health of our community and your access to enjoy your course," Burkardt wrote to members. "For anyone who refuses to abide be these rules, steps will be taken to have their privileges revoked going forward.

"Please enjoy this opportunity for some time outdoors at your club."

Similar measures were outlined in a letter from the Red Run board of directors to its membership.

Red Run will allow twosomes only (again, no guests), and also have a walking-only policy. The greens are without flagsticks, and the bunkers without rakes. Its driving range, putting green locker rooms, clubhouse, halfway shack, golf shop, bathrooms and bag room will remain closed.

Both Plum Hollow and Red Run are keeping their curbside dining operations open, as allowed by the state.

In its letter to members, Red Run's board cited "inconsistencies" in Whitmer's order, as well as consultation with the Oakland County Sheriff, in decided to allow members to play.

"These are unprecedented times and we look forward to enjoying with you all the normal camaraderie and fun we’ve become accustomed to at our Club when safe," Red Run's board wrote in its email. "In the meantime, be well, stay healthy, and stay safe."

Red Run's board also told members that if they choose to play, they run the risk of any potential fines for violating the governor's order. Fines can range between $500 and $1,000.

Both Plum Hollow and Red Run said in the emails to members that they are not to congregate on the grounds but rather depart immediately after they're finished playing.

While Red Run and Plum Hollow are allowing play, many private clubs in Metro Detroit don't see the situation the same way. Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Orion Township and Detroit Golf Club all remain closed to member play, The News confirmed.

Public courses, on a whole, have remained closed throughout the state, though public courses and private clubs can keep having maintenance staff working, in order to keep the grounds in playable shape for when golf is allowed again.

Multiple state lawmakers and the state's association of golf organizations have petitioned the governor to ease the executive-order restrictions as the golf ban has become surprisingly political — even the attorney general took heat on Twitter after referring to golf as a white-person's sport — but Whitmer has declined. She did say this week that May 1 is the target date to start easing some restrictions, though the governor wasn't overly specific.

