It was an issue that turned oddly political, and now, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has conceded the match.

Golf is now allowed under the latest executive order announced by Whitmer on Friday, the same day she also extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15.

The order is vague, and was expected to be clarified during Whitmer's Friday morning press conference.

It read:

Individuals may leave their home or place of residence, and travel as necessary: To engage in outdoor recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household. Outdoor recreational activity includes walking, hiking, running, cycling, boating, golfing, or other similar activity, as well as any comparable activity for those with limited mobility.

"We've still got to ask some questions," said Chris Whitten, executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan. The GAM was expected to make a statement later Friday.

Clubhouses, and thus their bars and restaurants, are expected to remain closed. Courses are expected to make their own decisions on carts.

Golf has been a hot-button issue since Whitmer began issuing a series of executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one, after clearing up some initial confusion, allowed for golf; the second one didn't; and the third didn't either, though members of private clubs were allowed to use their courses.

Opponents of the golf ban have argued that golf is one recreational activity that is relatively safe, given the ability to easily social distance, while courses can pull the flagsticks and rakes, and ban carts. Proponents of the previous orders have argued that the outcry over the golfing ban is excessive, given what's been going on in the state, which has the fourth-most cases of coronavirus in the country, with Detroit a hot spot. Many police departments refused to strictly enforce the golfing ban, saying it was a waste of their resources.

The attorney general, Dana Nessel, also has weighed in publicly on golf multiple times, via Twitter, with one post upsetting many in the golf community.

On April 7, she wrote: "I just can’t hear about one more black health care worker, police officer or bus driver die while getting a barrage of complaints from white folks outraged because they can’t go golfing."

Asked this week if she still stood by that tweet, Nessel's communications director, Kelly Rossman-McKinney, said in a statement: “Attorney General Nessel’s tweets were intended to shine a spotlight on broader issues concerning the impact of COVID-19 in minority communities and the disparity of health care access for so many in the African-American community. Irrespective of race, the Attorney General was illustrating the stark contrast between those complaining about the temporary loss of leisure activities like golf while others struggle with the devastating loss of life.

"The brevity of Twitter does not do justice to the very real policy concerns the AG raised."

The shutdown has affected some 650 courses throughout the state, and 60,000 workers. The industry brings in billions of revenue every year. Nearly 500,000 of the state's residents are avid recreational golfers.

Golf-course maintenance employees, under previous orders, were allowed to continue working, to ensure the grounds don't suffer from neglect.

