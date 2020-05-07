While two of professional golf’s three major tours are eyeing a return to action in Michigan this summer, the state’s top golfers now have a clearer picture on one of their premier events.

The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort is host of the Michigan Open. (Photo: Grand Traverse Resort)

The Michigan Open Championship, previously scheduled for June 8-11 to be played on The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort, has been shifted to Aug. 31 through Sept. 3.

“We are excited about our new sponsor in Turtle Creek Casino and what that brings to the championship and we are very appreciative of our host facility, Grand Traverse Resort & Spa for their work and support in getting this even rescheduled,” Justin Phillips, tournament director for the Michigan Section PGA, said. “It will take time to reschedule our qualifiers and we are working on that now. We will have more information on dates and sites for the qualifiers coming soon.”

The 103rd Michigan Open will have a purse of $115,000, its largest ever, under its new sponsorship agreement reached with Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel. Details for a pro-am event, which has been rescheduled to Aug. 28-29 preceding the championship, will be released soon.

As the sporting world continues to try and work its way out of a shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, golf is one of the first to announce plans for a resumption of play.

Last week, the LPGA announced its plan to resume play, beginning with the Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club from July 15-18. That announcement was soon followed by one from the Champions Tour, which announced it would resume its season at the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc from July 31-Aug. 2.

As part of the PGA Tour’s revamped schedule, the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club will now be played from July 2-5. The second-year event will be the fourth event in the Tour’s reboot and, for now, will be played without fans. The Champions Tour and LPGA have not said whether or not fans will be allowed.

The state’s other major event – the LPGA’s Meijer Classic played near Grand Rapids – moved from a traditional June date to Oct. 1-4.

Michigan pro honored

CBS Sports on Saturday will air a one-hour special honoring PGA of America members who were singled out for their achievements in 2019. Included in that group is Scott Wilson, a PGA professional at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course in Traverse City.

Wilson was the recipient of the 2019 “PGA Youth Player Development Award,” given annually to a PGA Golf Professional who has displayed extraordinary and exemplary contributions and achievements in the area of youth player development.

A 21-year PGA Member, Wilson has played an integral role in elevating youth-player development at Bay Meadows, while also re-energizing the Traverse City Junior Golf Association’s programming.

The CBS special, “My Golf Journey: A Celebration of PGA Professionals,” airs at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

