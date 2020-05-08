Golfers in Michigan can get back in their motorized carts.

The Michigan Golf Course Association notified owners and operators on Friday that carts are no longer banned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Carts are back in service on Michigan golf courses. (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

The Small Business Association of Michigan, on behalf of golf course owners, appealed to the Michigan Department of Labor for clarity on the golf cart issue.

“(Carts) are allowed, but like with all outdoor recreational facilities there are mitigation measures that need to be implemented,” Michigan Golf Course Association wrote to members. “Additionally, clubhouses and dining halls in golf establishments are still closed.”

Golfers in Michigan returned to courses on April 24 when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the statewide ban. Carts, however, remained on the restricted list, leaving many senior golfers who can’t walk 18 holes – or even nine holes – off the courses.