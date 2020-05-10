The PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament is going high-tech to keep fans separated during its event on July 16-19 in Dublin, Ohio.

The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event will place a radio frequency identification chip in all patron badges to monitor their spacing on the Muirfield Village course.

Patrick Cantlay poses with Jack Nicklaus after winning the 2019 Memorial Tournament. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP)

Memorial executive director Dan Sullivan described tournament plans to the Greater to the Columbus Sports Commission last week and they were reported by Golf Digest.

Sullivan said the chip can only identify the location of the fan, not his or her identity.

“At any time we can know around the golf course how many people are collecting in a certain area,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan told Golf Digest that course marshals will be instructed not to make exceptions for family members.

“We won’t know if those are all family members, what have you, but our plan is to ask them to separate,” he said. “The safety of everyone on the grounds is our primary concern.”

All fans will also be required to have their temperature taken when entering the course.

Other things the Memorial will do to limit the spread of the coronavirus:

►Limited ticket sales

►Limited attendance in clubhouse and public gathering areas

►No grandstands

►Masks for staff and volunteers

►No beer or fountain drink sales

►No cash transactions

►Hand sanitizer stations throughout the course

The PGA Tour will return on June 11-14 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas – the first of four tournaments without fans, including the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, July 2-5.

The John Deere Classic is after that, July 9-12, but there has not been a final determination about fans for that event. The week after the John Deere Classic is the Memorial.