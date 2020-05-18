The Michigan PGA has rescheduled its nine qualifiers for the Michigan Open, and is taking registration.

The qualifiers will be: July 20 at Country Club of Lansing, July 21 at Quail Ridge in Ada, July 23 at Eagle Crest in Ypsilanti, July 31 at Forest Lake in Bloomfield Hills, Aug. 4 at Pheasant Run in Canton, Aug. 7 at Black Lake in Onaway, Aug. 7 at Spring Meadows in Linden, Aug. 21 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing and Aug. 29 at a site still TBA. The qualifier at Forest Lake is for PGA members only.

The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort will host the 103rd Michigan Open. (Photo: Grand Traverse Resort)

The 103rd Michigan Open, the state's most prestigious annual golf tournament that brings together pros and amateurs, was rescheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 3. It was to take place June 8-11, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will take place on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.

Also rescheduled was the Michigan Open's pro-am, which will be Aug. 28-29.

The Michigan Open will feature the largest purse in its history, $115,000, thanks to a sponsorship from Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

Registration for the qualifiers is available at michiganpga.com, with a deadline of 5 p.m. on July 15. Cost is $180 for amateurs, $205 for Michigan PGA professionals and $355 for non-PGA professionals. The field is open to male golfers who have maintained a Michigan residence for 30 days prior to the first round, or any Michigan PGA member who has worked at least 30 days at a golf facility in the state.

The Michigan Open has featured such champions as 11-time major winner Walter Hagen, inaugural Masters champion Horton Smith and longtime PGA Tour player Tom Gillis.

Okemos' Eric Lilleboe won the tournament in 2019.

The COVID-19 crisis has dealt blows to the jam-packed tournament schedules for the Michigan PGA and the Golf Association of Michigan, both of which typically start in late April. The next Michigan PGA event is the Club Car Spring Scramble in Grand Blanc on June 15, and the GAM will resume June 1-4 with the Senior Match Play in Augusta.

