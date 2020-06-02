Detroit — One month from today, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will kick off — albeit a little quieter than last year, as the PGA Tour resumes play without fans.

But Detroit's second-annual PGA Tour stop still expects a star-studded field, one which received additional commitments Tuesday from two of the game's biggest college stars.

Sahith Theegala will make his professional debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Photo: Pepperdine athletics)

Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala, the third-ranked amateur in the world, and BYU's Peter Kuest have accepted sponsor's exemptions into the tournament, to be held July 2-5 at Detroit Golf Club.

Both will make their professional debuts in Detroit.

Last year, the tournament gave sponsor's exemptions to rising stars Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff; Hovland finished tied for 13th, while Wolff missed the cut but won the following week outside Minneapolis.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

"We’re excited to be able to extend sponsor exemptions to two of the most exciting young players in the game,” said Jason Langwell, tournament director for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Sahith and Peter have put together remarkable college and amateur golf careers, and to see them make their starts as professionals right here in Detroit will be a truly special experience.”

Langwell said the Rocket Mortgage Classic will announce additional commitments in the coming days. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and reigning champion Nate Lashley are among those who committed prior to the PGA Tour's shutdown from the coronavirus. Dustin Johnson is expected to return, too.

It's unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect most players' schedules moving forward.

The PGA Tour is set to resume play next week at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. The PGA Tour plans no fans for at least the first four tournaments, Detroit the fourth stop on the restart.

Theegala had 11 top-10 finishes over the past two seasons, and last month was given the Haskins Award, as the best player in men's college game.

Kuest ranks 41st in the amateur rankings, after winning 10 college tournaments in 49 starts. This past season, he set a BYU record with a 69.42 scoring average and led college golf in birdies and eagles.

“Making the jump from the amateur ranks to playing as a professional is a huge milestone in my golf career, and I couldn’t be more appreciative and proud to start as a pro at the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” Kuest said.

