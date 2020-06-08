Andy Glassberg, the former Detroit Golf Club president who played a key role in bringing the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic to Detroit, passed away suddenly on June 3 at the age of 61.

Glassberg, a native Queens, New York, was the tournament chair for the event at DGC until his death. The event raised more than $1.1 million for local charities from the inaugural tournament last year.

Buy Photo The Detroit Golf Club will host the second Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The tournament drew tens of thousands of fans to Detroit throughout the week last year and drew rave reviews. This year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will be July 2-5 at DGC but without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first major sporting even in Metro Detroit since the coronavirus outbreak shut down sports.

Glassberg earned a degree from Dartmouth College and he and his wife, Barbara, then attended graduate school at the University of Michigan where he earned a dual masters degree in Business Administration and Public Policy in 1985. He and his wife raised daughters, Sarah and Emily, in Huntington Woods.

In 1996, Glassberg and his family joined DGC. He was an avid golfer devoted to the club.

The family will welcome visitors to DGC on Wednesday between 3-6 p.m. to join outdoors to remember Glassberg. Visitors must bring a mask. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the U.S. Holocaust Museum, the Detroit Golf Club Caddie Scholarship Fund or the social justice organization of your choice.