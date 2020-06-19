Detroit — Six more former major champions have committed to playing in Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic over the July 4 weekend.

Tournament officials announced a lengthy list of player commitments Friday, headed by two members of the World Golf Hall of Fame: Davis Love III and Vijay Singh.

Davis Love III (Photo: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images)

Both men are older than 50 and Champions Tour-eligible, but still play somewhat regularly on the PGA Tour and remain rather competitive, particularly Love.

Love has won 21 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship. In Michigan, Love finished runner-up at the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills, done in by a three-putt at No. 18 in the final round.

Singh has won 44 times on the PGA Tour, including two PGA Championships and a Masters. He also was a regular at the old Buick Open in Grand Blanc, winning there three times.

The latest round of commitments came on a day it was revealed Phil Mickelson, who previously committed in January, no longer is scheduled to play in Detroit. The tournament has gotten reaffirmed commitments from Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.

"We're going to see more variability of players adding or taking away from their schedule, right up until the deadline," said Jason Langwell, tournament director of the RMC. "There's gonna be a little adjustment.

"We're excited about the field."

The deadline for player commitments into the RMC is the evening of Friday, June 26.

ROCKET MORTGAGE COMMITMENTS

The tournament, set for July 2-5 in front of no fans at Detroit Golf Club, will have a 156-player field. That field will include some of the top young rising stars in the game, including Matthew Wolff, Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner III, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Lanto Griffin, Cameron Champ, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Aaron Wise.

Also committing Friday: 2009 U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover, 2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell, 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel and 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984