Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.<br /> &nbsp;
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.<br /> &nbsp;
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.<br /> &nbsp;
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop.
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green.
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.<br /> &nbsp;
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green.
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway.
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.<br /> &nbsp;
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — This time next week, more than 100 professional golfers will be arriving in town as major sports returns to Michigan for the first time since COVID-19 shut everything down more than three months ago.

    But the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the second-year PGA Tour tournament at Detroit Golf Club, is going to look a whole lot different in 2020 than it did in 2019.

    There will be no fans allowed on the grounds of Detroit Golf Club, with the PGA Tour's restart going without spectators through the first five tournaments. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is No. 4 in that stretch.

    "Anytime you make changes and adjustments, it's a challenge," Jason Langwell, tournament director for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, told The Detroit News. "But I would tell you we're looking at this as a disguised opportunity.

    "What's happened has been awful, and not just for us. But it's caused everybody to have to think different and figure out ways to innovate.

    "And we've been able to do that."

    For starters, the biggest achievement was getting the tournament to go on at all — which wasn't always a guarantee, as the PGA Tour dissected its schedule from every angle early in the coronavirus shutdown. In total, 10 PGA Tour tournaments were canceled, plus the British Open, which is one of golf season's four majors, but isn't technically sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

    But Detroit, despite COVID-19 hitting Michigan and especially Metro Detroit hard in the early weeks of the pandemic, stayed on the schedule, albeit pushed back by about a month.

    More: Amid PGA Tour's altered schedule, Rocket Mortgage Classic loses Phil Mickelson

    The PGA Tour did Detroit a solid, satisfying longtime PGA Tour sponsor Dan Gilbert, while also trying to maintain the momentum the Rocket Mortgage Classic built in its inaugural year.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic was given the opportunity to take 2020 off, and regroup for 2021, but declined.

    "We saw this as an opportunity," Langwell said.

    Like with any large gatherings taking place as the pandemic rages on, of course, it also carries some risk, as the PGA Tour learned the hard way Friday when Nick Watney, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, tested positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

    The tournament played on — the PGA Tour hasn't provided an approximate number that would be the tipping point for shutting down again — though not without some jolted players. The PGA Tour conducted contract tracing, testing 11 people who were in close proximity to Watney throughout the week. All tested negative.

    Watney will be in quarantine for more than a week.

    Most players and caddies playing one week to the next are traveling by private PGA Tour charter, so much of the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will arrive together in town Sunday night. They are scheduled to be tested in Connecticut before being allowed on the plane. The rest of the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be traveling separately, and each player, caddie and essential tournament staffer will be tested before being allowed on the grounds of Detroit Golf Club. Several hundred tests are expected to be administered.

    "It's just something we will have to get used to," said long-time PGA Tour member Brian Stuard, a Jackson native and Oakland University alum who tied for fifth at least year's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    There also will be daily temperature checks and health questionnaires for all participants, which is key, given Watney tested negative upon arrival at Hilton Head, but started experiencing symptoms late in the week. Those daily screenings include 156 golfers and 156 caddies, and essential tournament staff members. If anybody tests positive, they will be moved to a holding room, as the PGA Tour's response plan kicks in.

    More: Behind the scenes: Michigan Golf Classic lasted one year, and for good reason

    There still will be more than 200 volunteers on site, which is down from more than 2,000 last year, and those volunteers will work full-day shifts to avoid change-out. The media contingent is expected to be between 40 and 50, down from more than 400 credentials issued last year. Interviews will be done from a distance.

    Social distancing will be strongly encouraged, post-round handshakes will be discouraged. Players will have their own cart to take to the driving range and around the grounds during practice days, those traditional on-site equipment manufacturer trucks are a thing of the past for now, food will be grab-and-go, and on and on. Players and caddies will be encouraged to be either at the course or their hotel rooms, and nowhere else. Several Detroit restaurants will provide them food delivery.

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

    Langwell and his staff got an up-close look at necessary protocols during a trip last week to Fort Worth, Texas, where the Charles Schwab Challenge kicked off the PGA Tour's restart. Rocket Mortgage Classic officials also held a followup conference call with Charles Schwab Challenge officials, and are expected to do the same with officials from the RBC Heritage and next week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

    "For us, it was really helpful to go down and see how some of the new processes and procedures went," said Langwell, who spoke to The News at length midday Friday, shortly before Watney tested positive in South Carolina. "It's one thing to have a really strong plan in place, which we do, but it's another thing to go see it in action. ... By the time they get here, we'll have the benefit of the other events having gone through some of the tweaks that have been made from a health and safety standpoint.

    "We'll be more informed by the time the guys roll through July 2-5."

    The PGA Tour, NASCAR and IndyCar were the first two major professional sports in North America to get going again, with the NHL and NBA planning returns in July — albeit, there are complications on those fronts, given the recent outbreak among NHL players, and given the outbreak in Florida, where the NBA plans to play the remainder of its season and postseason in a bubble at Disney. The NHL plans to play in yet-unannounced hub cities. Major League Baseball, meanwhile, hasn't started its season, and there's no idea if or when it will, given a financial stalemate between owners and players, complicated recently by several COVID-19 cases popping up at multiple teams' spring-training facilities.

    The last major pro sporting event to take place in Michigan was March 10, when the Red Wings hosted the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons last played in Detroit on March 7. Dozens of Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers games have been wiped out, as were the IndyCar's races in Detroit on Belle Isle, which were set for late May, the same weekend as the original slot for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    While two LPGA Tour tournaments and a Champions Tour major were axed from Michigan's sports schedule, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has managed to survive, and now is preparing to take center stage — albeit in a significantly quieter and lonelier arena.

    "This will be the new normal," said Langwell, "by the time they arrive in Detroit."

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: July 2-5

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    Defending champion: Nate Lashley

    Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

