Harbor Springs — College golfers, whose seasons were cut short this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, headlined the opening day of the Michigan Amateur on Monday.

Leading the way was Midland's Cameron Lippoldt, a Northwood golfer who plans to play his final season at Oakland University. He shot an opening-round, 4-under 67 at Boyne Highlands' Heather course to take a one-shot lead into the second and final day of stroke play.

Midland's Cameron Lippoldt opened the Michigan Amateur with a 67 on Monday. (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

It's the second straight strong start to the Michigan Amateur for Lippoldt, who opened last year's tournament with a 2-under round at Oakland Hills.

“I love the Michigan Amateur,” said Lippoldt, 23, a lefty. “It seems like all the top college players play in this and all of the other great players in the state. The venue is always great. Boyne is a wonderful place.

"It was great to get off to a good start.”

Michigan State's James Piot of Canton and Andrew Walker of Battle Creek were a shot back, with 68s. Wayne State's Grant Haefner of Bloomfield Hills was in a bunched-up group at 69.

Defending champion Ben Smith of Novi, who plays collegiately at Georgia Tech, opened with a 2-over 73, still in line to make it past stroke play.

Stroke play will continue Tuesday morning and afternoon, with the top 64 players moving onto the match-play bracket. The tournament concludes Friday afternoon with the championship match.

The Michigan Amateur, with a field of 156 players, is the Golf Association of Michigan's premier tournament on its 2020 schedule, which was dealt a shuffled-up schedule because of the coronavirus.

MICHIGAN AMATEUR LEADERBOARD