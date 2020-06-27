Detroit — No, Dustin Johnson is not playing in this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Golf Channel, via a series of RMC promos that run during Saturday's coverage of the Travelers Championship, gave Detroit fans some false hope, when the promos spotlighted three golfers set to tee it up in Detroit next week: The promos correctly highlighted Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau, but incorrectly put Johnson in the mix.

A Rocket Mortgage Classic official saw the promos and alerted Golf Channel that they needed to be edited.

Johnson isn't among the 156-player field for the second annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, though he originally was planning to be.

The PGA Tour shutdown, however, and the subsequent scheduling changes altered his plans.

Johnson, the sixth-ranked golfer in the world, is playing this week at the Travelers Championship, and on Saturday he shot a career-best 61 to pull into second place heading into Sunday's final round.

He did play in the first Rocket Mortgage Classic, and enjoyed himself staying at Kid Rock's Metro Detroit house for the week. He also participated in the pre-tournament celebrity challenge.

But the fun didn't translate to the golf course, where Johnson missed the cut with two rounds of 71.

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic will have 18 of the top 50 players in the world, led by No. 5 Webb Simpson, No. 7 Patrick Reed and No. 11 DeChambeau.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: July 2-5

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Defending champion: Nate Lashley

Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of COVID-19 precautions.

Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

