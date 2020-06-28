Pro golf in Michigan: Scenes through the years
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd at the 2006 Buick Open following his 50th victory on the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd at the 2006 Buick Open following his 50th victory on the PGA Tour. Ankur Dholakia, Detroit News
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009 Buick Open, the final Buick Open.
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009 Buick Open, the final Buick Open. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008.
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing off at the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing off at the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to use as a golf tee on the seventh tee during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to use as a golf tee on the seventh tee during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers at the Buick Open pro-am in 2006.
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers at the Buick Open pro-am in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006.
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the 14th tee at the 2006 Buick Open.
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the 14th tee at the 2006 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am.
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick Open. Woods won the tournament three times.
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick Open. Woods won the tournament three times. Todd McInturf
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008 Buick Open. The 17th hole was once one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA Tour.
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008 Buick Open. The 17th hole was once one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA Tour. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly misses chipping in on the 16th green during the 2008 Buick Open.
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly misses chipping in on the 16th green during the 2008 Buick Open. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going during a break in the action during the 2008 Buick Open.
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going during a break in the action during the 2008 Buick Open. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie on the 18th hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Perry won the event twice, including in 2008.
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie on the 18th hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Perry won the event twice, including in 2008. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot into the hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open.
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot into the hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom Izzo play in the Buick Open pro-am in 2005.
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom Izzo play in the Buick Open pro-am in 2005. Dale G. Young, Detroit NEws
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times.
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966.
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966. Detroit News archives
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water off the course during a 1980s playing of the Buick Open.
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water off the course during a 1980s playing of the Buick Open. Detroit News archives
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills Country Club. It was one of the few light moments for Team USA, which was routed by Team Europe.
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills Country Club. It was one of the few light moments for Team USA, which was routed by Team Europe. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded by European fans on the 18th hole at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded by European fans on the 18th hole at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in front of Phil Mickelson after taking his match at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in front of Phil Mickelson after taking his match at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne on the 18th hole after winning the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne on the 18th hole after winning the 2004 Ryder Cup. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during the pre-festivities at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during the pre-festivities at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Timothy A. Clary, Getty Images
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe captain Bernard Langer stare each other down prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Team Europe won, 18.5-9.5
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe captain Bernard Langer stare each other down prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Team Europe won, 18.5-9.5 Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup.
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member, has a laugh during a round prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member, has a laugh during a round prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during the third round of the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills.
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during the third round of the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion of his 40th U.S. Open, in 2006, at Oakland Hills Country Club.
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion of his 40th U.S. Open, in 2006, at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bob Pearson, Getty Images
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open.
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills.
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills. Matt Campbell, Getty Images
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies in this undated photograph.
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies in this undated photograph. Detroit News archives
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner David Graham at Oakland Hills.
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner David Graham at Oakland Hills. Detroit News archives
3 col color sports pix Lee Trevino takes a big sigh before hitting his drive on the 18th, Thursday. Trevino finished five over par after the first round. (GENERAL): Lee Trevino and Dana Quigley, Jim Thorpe and Craig Stadler partner and Doug Tewell play during the opening round of the 2004 Senior Players Championship at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2004. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News)2004.
3 col color sports pix Lee Trevino takes a big sigh before hitting his drive on the 18th, Thursday. Trevino finished five over par after the first round. (GENERAL): Lee Trevino and Dana Quigley, Jim Thorpe and Craig Stadler partner and Doug Tewell play during the opening round of the 2004 Senior Players Championship at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2004. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News)2004. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior Players at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn.
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior Players at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills Golf & Country Club n August 2017 to announce the addition of The Ally Challenge to the Champions Tour's schedule, starting in September 2019.
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills Golf & Country Club n August 2017 to announce the addition of The Ally Challenge to the Champions Tour's schedule, starting in September 2019. Terray Sylvester, Associated Press
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the 2012 U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion.
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the 2012 U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. Jeff Curry, Getty Images
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway at the 2012 Senior PGA at Harbor Shores.
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway at the 2012 Senior PGA at Harbor Shores. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this Monster to its knees" after winning the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills.
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this Monster to its knees" after winning the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. USGA
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids.
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on in 2017 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor.
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on in 2017 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy after winning in 1981 at Oakland Hills.
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy after winning in 1981 at Oakland Hills. USGA
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his way through the crowds after winning the 2008 PGA Championship.
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his way through the crowds after winning the 2008 PGA Championship. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills.
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands on the 17th green at Warwick Hills during the inaugural Ally Challenge in 2018.
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands on the 17th green at Warwick Hills during the inaugural Ally Challenge in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the inaugural Ally Challenge in September 2018. It was a Champions Tour event.
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the inaugural Ally Challenge in September 2018. It was a Champions Tour event. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Detroit — It's the greatest show on turf. Of course, it helps that it's the only show on turf.

    The PGA Tour brings its restart to Detroit Golf Club this week for the second annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, which will look a whole lot different than the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    For starters, there will be no fans, no baba booeys, no elevated blood-alcohol levels. That threatens to suck some of the fun out of the tournament.

    But let's all remember this: For the first time in 115 days, there will be a real, live, professional sporting event in Michigan — for the first time since March 10, when, at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2, apparently sealing the fourth overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

    And we don't exactly know when there will be another, given the Red Wings and Pistons are done, while the Tigers are supposed to start the season in late July — though COVID-19 has a strange way of keeping everyone from making plans in stone these days.

    The PGA Tour, though, is rolling on, Detroit being its fourth weekly stop on its restart. It joins NASCAR and IndyCar in the hunt for the nation's eyeballs.

    More: World No. 5 Webb Simpson cleared for RMC; PGA Tour bracing for more positive tests in Detroit

    "We're entertainers and we're entertaining on TV, but we're also — the local community will feel us, know that we're here and see that we're here," said Bubba Watson, who'll make his second appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "We're trying to give somebody a show so they can smile at their TVs and get to do something different.

    "Live sports is what we're all about, and hopefully we can put some smiles on faces around the world."

    It's desperately needed, of course — more than 120,000 have died of the coronavirus; nearly 40 million Americans lost work because of COVID-19, including more than 2 million in Michigan; and the stark racial divide, with all those protests all over the nation, including more than a dozen in downtown Detroit, hasn't been this evident in 50-plus years — and it's working, with Golf Channel boasting huge ratings, including record numbers for the first tournament back, at Colonial.

    Tens of thousands of Metro Detroit golf fans attended the first Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, with tournament officials announcing sellouts on the weekend.

    This time, the galleries will consist of a smattering of TV crew members, print media, volunteers and other essential staff members.

    If Rickie Fowler holes out from the fairway on the par-5 17th again, he might get an attaboy from one of his playing partners, but not much more adulation.

    That'll be different, though the pros — 156 of them will tee it up at Detroit Golf Club this week — are starting to get used to it.

    "You're still playing against the best players in the world," said Fowler, one of 18 golfers in the top 50 in the world ranking who will play this coming week. "But not having fans out there is very different. Not knowing how close your ball is, crowd reactions, making a putt for birdie. It's very quiet.

    "It's whatever happens in your group. Try and relax and just go play golf.

    "That's what it comes down to, at the end of the day."

    More: Golf Channel promo mistakenly says Dustin Johnson will play in Detroit

    Some Detroiters, who own homes bordering Detroit Golf Club, could get creative and set up viewing stations in their backyard, as some did at Colonial, and the following week at Hilton Head.

    But outside of that, fans won't return to PGA Tour tournaments until the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus' tournament, in Dublin, Ohio, from July 16-19. And even there, crowds are expected to be somewhat limited, and perhaps significantly so, if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

    The PGA Tour has had eight positive tests for coronavirus — a mixture of players and caddies — out of thousands of tests administered. Seven players withdrew from this week's Travelers Championship, prompting the PGA Tour to increase the number of tests, starting in Detroit.

    "The needle up my nose is the craziest thing," Harold Varner III said. "We're going to do the right thing, we're going to return to golf the right way."

    Said Jackson native and Oakland alum Brian Stuard, who finished tied for fifth in Detroit last year: "It's definitely not a pleasant thing, but in order to be able to play golf tournaments, it's worth it."

    For the time being, it is anyway, especially given local corporations have stepped up with a cash infusion, in the wake of lost ticket revenues. That's keeping the purses as rich as they already were, while still allowing for significant donations to local charities. Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament officials have pledged to nearly meet if not exceed last year's $1.1 million charitable giving, shifting this year to a wildly ambitious endeavor to end Detroit's digital divide by 2025.

    It all depends, of course, on the players feeling comfortable playing — and for now, they mostly do, as evidenced by the star-studded fields the first three weeks.

    The field in Detroit is a little less starry, though not entirely void of big names. There's Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and world No. 5 Webb Simpson, among others. Still, being the PGA Tour's fourth week out of the gate, it provides players a good week to take off and rest up, ahead of a two-week, two-tournament stop at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

    More: Thicker rough, slightly longer par 5s to greet PGA Tour players in Detroit

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, during an impromptu press conference in Connecticut this week, repeatedly has avoided answering if there was a number that would prove a tipping point in the restart. Monahan said he expects to see positive COVID-19 tests every week, including in Detroit.

    "It's definitely not as safe as being home in my house quarantining, but we're doing the best we can," said Keegan Bradley, who was a late addition to the Rocket Mortgage Classic field. "Certainly when we're out here, it's a little bit uncomfortable.

    "If we had 20 guys test positive, I don't know if we'd be playing."

    They're not there yet, so the PGA Tour will keep swinging — while taking advantage of its raised platform to push social causes, like putting names of front-line workers on caddie bibs, or the moment of silence and vacant 8:46 a.m. tee time in memory of George Floyd at Colonial.

    At Detroit Golf Club, meanwhile, pros will get a course unlike most they see on Tour — an old-school, Donald Ross layout that relies more on precision off the tee, particularly this year with the thicker rough, and on the approach, given the very tricky greens. It's not a bombers' course, by any means.

    Just ask Nate Lashley, who is barely in the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, but who absolutely torched the field last year, finishing at 25 under par — six shots clear of the runner-up, in earning his first PGA Tour victory. When he made his final putt, he was ranked 353rd in the world. Today, he's 82nd.

    Lashley was a heck of a story last year, given his personal journey — in 2004, he lost both his parents and his girlfriend in a plane crash — and more intriguing stories are almost certain to rise up this year, even if fans, for just this one year, have to settle for a seat on their couch rather than the Area 313 grandstands.

    More: 'Everybody's gotta be diligent': PGA Tour plays on, but with increased testing starting in Detroit

    Hey, it beats nothing — and it certainly beats trying to find something, anything you haven't already seen on Netflix. Three other professional golf tournaments in Michigan, including the Senior PGA Championship and two LPGA Tour tournaments, were canceled for 2020, plus the U.S. Senior Amateur. The PGA Tour canceled 10 tournaments, but decided to save Detroit, even if one of the fan-friendliest events on the Tour in 2019 won't have fans in 2020.

    "As a professional, my longest offseason or break I think has been 3½ weeks, so having that 90 days off, I didn't know what to do," said Patrick Reed, who's ranked No. 7 in the world and back for a second time in Detroit. "But it's definitely different when you step up on the first tee and they announce your name and there's no one there, you just hear crickets basically. ... And you get on that kind of birdie run and you make your second or third birdie in a row, you're kind of amped up, you want to throw that fist pump but there's no one there. There's no one to throw the fist pump to, there's no crowds going.

    "It's just awesome to be back playing, but at the same time we always love when the fans are there.

    "But that time will come."

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: July 2-5

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    Defending champion: Nate Lashley

    Notable players: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh

    TV: Thursday, Friday — Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m; Saturday-Sunday — CBS, 3-6 p.m.

    Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of COVID-19.

    Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

