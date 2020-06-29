Area 313 Celebrity Challenge at Detroit Golf Club
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wings star Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rickie Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Troy Mullins hits out of the rough on 14. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Troy Mullins and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic was voted one of the most fan-friendly stops on the PGA Tour, in large part because of its pre-tournament Area 313 celebrity shootout.

    There will be no celebrities on the grounds of Detroit Golf Club this year — heck, there will barely be anybody besides golfers and caddies, because of all the COVID-19 precautions — but the shootout will return, albeit in a slightly altered form.

    Bubba Watson, who participated in last year's celebrity exhibition, this year will headline a nine-hole exhibition from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the day before the tournament gets underway.

    Joining Watson will be former world No. 1 and PGA champion Jason Day, as well as Harold Varner III and Wesley Bryan. The foursome will play the back nine, which includes Area 313 (Nos. 14-16), with all the action being broadcast on Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live on PGATour.com.

    The exhibition will help raise money for the Rocket Mortgage Classic's primary charity endeavor, eliminating Detroit's digital divide by the year 2025.

    "It’s going to be a lot of fun to get out there Wednesday for a little hit and giggle with some friends to raise money for a great cause,” Watson said. “When I heard about what Rocket Mortgage and the tournament were doing to provide internet access to Detroit residents, I knew I wanted to get behind it and do what I could to help out. I hope the fans enjoy getting a little inside look at the banter we always have during a practice round and get behind the effort too by donating what they can.”

    Before last year's tournament, Watson announced a $20,000 donation to Detroit youth programs.

    Fans can donate to the "Changing the Course" initiative by texting AREA313 (243725). Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament officials have said they will match or even exceed last year's $1.1-million charitable donation, despite the lack of ticket revenue.

    The 156-player tournament, featuring 18 of the world's top-50 ranked players, runs Thursday through Sunday.

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: July 2-5

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    Defending champion: Nate Lashley

    Notable players: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh

    TV: Thursday, Friday — Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m; Saturday-Sunday — CBS, 3-6 p.m.

    Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of COVID-19.

    Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

