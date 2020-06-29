Detroit — The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be mostly a made-for-TV event, and the PGA Tour has given fans some intriguing groups to watch.

The PGA Tour announced Monday its four "featured" groups for Thursday and Friday, the first days of the second annual tournament at Detroit Golf Club.

Full tee times for the first two rounds will be released around noon Tuesday.

Here are the featured groups:

►Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama: The most star power is in this threesome, with three of the world's top 23-ranked players. DeChambeau comes in red-hot and bulked-up, while Reed, a former Masters champ, tied for fifth in Detroit last year.

►Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brendon Todd: Watson, the two-time Masters champ, is looking to make up for last year's missed cut, while Day, the former No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, is looking to get his career back on track. Todd has won twice on the PGA Tour in the last year.

►Rickie Fowler, Nate Lashley, Webb Simpson: An intriguing grouping here, with Fowler, the tournament's ambassador, with Lashley, the feel-good story from a year ago when he earned his first PGA Tour win. Then there's Simpson, the highest-ranked player in the field, at sixth in the world.

►Brandt Snedeker, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im: It might come in fourth of the four featured pairings in terms of sexy names, but it might have some of the best collective talent, at least right now. Im and Hatton both have won this season, while Snedeker tied for fifth in Detroit in 2019.

Golf Channel will air the first two days of the tournament, with live coverage from 3-6 p.m., and also will be on the air 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, before CBS takes over for its traditional 3-6 p.m. weekend coverage.

The "featured" groups can be seen on PGA Tour Live at pgatour.com, with a subscription, from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 8 am.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: July 2-5

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Defending champion: Nate Lashley

Notable players: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh

TV: Thursday, Friday — Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m; Saturday-Sunday — Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Harold Varner III and Wesley Bryan will play a nine-hole exhibition for charity, and it will air live on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of COVID-19.

Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

