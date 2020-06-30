Detroit — Chad Campbell, who was the first alternate at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, has tested positive for COVID-19 during a pre-tournament screening and has withdrawn his spot.

Campbell wasn't yet in the 156-player field, but was first up in the event any player pulled out prior to Thursday's opening round.

"While the positive test is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well and my thoughts are with anyone dealing with COVID, directly or indirectly," Campbell said in a statement released by the PGA Tour on Tuesday night.

"I support the Tour's protocol during this time and will be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well. I am looking forward to competing again once it is deemed safe for me to make my return."

Campbell, 46, from Texas, has won four times on the PGA Tour, but not since 2007.

He is the sixth player to test positive for COVID-19, several of which cost Detroit players in the field — including Cameron Champ, who tested positive last week in Connecticut. He had committed to playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second consecutive year. Dylan Frittelli also tested positive before he was to board a charter plane to Detroit from Connecticut, and Harris English tested positive during this week's pre-tournament screening process.

Last week, Graeme McDowell's caddie tested positive, so McDowell pulled out of Detroit.

With Campbell out, Alex Cejka now is the next alternate.

The PGA Tour has conducted more than 3,000 tests, and is testing all players, caddies and essential tournament staff each week before they're allowed onto the tournament grounds.

The PGA Tour also on Tuesday announced three positive COVID-19 tests on the Korn Ferry Tour, from the tournament in Colorado. Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge withdrew from the tournament. They are the first players to test positive on-site for a Korn Ferry Tour event.

