Detroit — The fans may not be back, but the Rocket Mortgage Classic is — for Round 2 at Detroit Golf Club.

All week long, The Detroit News will bring you the best and most-comprehensive coverage of the PGA Tour's only current stop in Michigan, and its only tournament ever held within the city of Detroit.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns for 2020, despite no fans. (Photo: Daniel Mears,Detroit News)

And you can find all that coverage right here. Consider it one-stop shopping, without having to wear a mask (though, if you're reading this on your phone in the grocery story, then please wear a mask).

Tournament week starts Tuesday, with practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a Wednesday afternoon exhibition featuring Bubba Watson and Jason Day that you can check out on the Golf Channel. Then, the tournament begins Thursday morning, with the champion set to be crowned Sunday night.

Fans aren't allowed at the tournament this year, but of the COVID-19 pandemic, but fear not.

The News brings you inside the ropes all week along.

Pre-tournament week coverage

►Here's the full field for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

►Round 2 at the RMC: Here are the favorites, dark horses and one wild card

►DeChambeau, Reed, Matsuyama headline RMC's featured-group pairings

►Ex-MSU standout Donnie Trosper wins four-man playoff to make RMC field

►Watson, Day to play exhibition to raise funds to end Detroit's digital divide

►PGA Tour's Harris English out of RMC after positive COVID-19 test

►PGA Tour's Dylan Frittelli tests positive before boarding plane to Detroit

►World No. 5 Webb Simpson cleared; PGA Tour bracing for more positive tests

►'We're trying to give somebody a show': PGA Tour ends Michigan's sports shutdown

►Paul: Series of unfortunate events costs RMC many of the bigger names in golf

►Golf Channel promo mistakenly says Dustin Johnson will play in Detroit

►'A bummer': Golf fans lament missing out on 2020 RMC

►Thicker rough, slightly longer par 5s to greet PGA Tour players in Detroit

►PGA Tour plays on, but with increased testing starting in Detroit

►RMC plans to exceed 2019 charitable donations, end Detroit's digital divide

►'Disguised opportunity': Very different RMC survives Detroit sports purge

►Amid PGA Tour's altered schedule, RMC loses Phil Mickelson

2019 RMC coverage

►Rocket man: It’s triumph after tragedy for Nate Lashley with first win in Detroit

►Paul: Aces and duffs from the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

►Photos: Round 4 — Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic

►Photos: Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

►Photos: Round 2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

►Photos: Round 1 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

►Photos: Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am

►Photos: Area 313 Celebrity Challege

Monday, June 29, 2020 (Photo: Detroit News)

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: July 2-5

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Defending champion: Nate Lashley

Notable players: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh, Brian Stuard

TV: Thursday, Friday — Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m; Saturday-Sunday — Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Harold Varner III and Wesley Bryan will play a nine-hole exhibition for charity, and it will air live on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of COVID-19.

Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984