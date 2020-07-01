Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest
Jack Schodowski, 91, of Rochester HIlls, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Robert Schodowski, 60, of Oxford, in his second year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Dennis Michalak, 65, of Clawson, in his second contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Greg Wilczynski, 70, of Shelby Township, in his first contest, loosens up before his turn on the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A crowd of participants watch the shots of other golfers during the contest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Janina Jacobs of St. Clair watches her shot off the No. 7 tee during the 2019 contest at Whispering Willows. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Bert Green, 56, of West Bloomfield, drives his ball off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Don Dillon, 69, of White Lake, his second year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Larry Perfetto, 78, of Warren, his eighth year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Ken Fortain, 70, of Troy, his 4th year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mark Wojdula, 70, of Sterling Heights, his first year in the contest, watches his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Barbara Coury, 72, of Plymouth, her first year in the contest, watches her shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Corinne Worden, 75, of Brownstown Township, her first year in the contest, watches her shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Ed Good, 64, of Plymouth, his fourth year in the contest, reacts to his shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Catherine Pyle, 39, of Plymouth, her third year in the contest, watches her shot off the 7th tee. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    The Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest has been canceled for 2020 due to heath concerns over COVID-19.

    The contest will return to Livonia’s Whispering Willows Golf Course in 2021.

    The Detroit News / GAM Hole In One Contest is a favorite annual event for area golfers, with prizes awarded in various age and gender categories for shots closest to the pin. The 2019 overall winner was Michael Chaben, whose best shot came to rest 10 inches from the cup.

    Participants in last year’s contest ranged in age from 10 to 92.

    More: Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest 2019 results