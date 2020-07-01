Janina Jacobs of St. Clair watches her shot off the No. 7 tee during the 2019 contest at Whispering Willows. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest has been canceled for 2020 due to heath concerns over COVID-19.

The contest will return to Livonia’s Whispering Willows Golf Course in 2021.

The Detroit News / GAM Hole In One Contest is a favorite annual event for area golfers, with prizes awarded in various age and gender categories for shots closest to the pin. The 2019 overall winner was Michael Chaben, whose best shot came to rest 10 inches from the cup.

Participants in last year’s contest ranged in age from 10 to 92.

