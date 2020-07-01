Thompsonville — It could've been a lost golf season for Sarah Burnham, who saw her second season on the LPGA Tour shut down because of COVID-19.
But on Wednesday, the former Michigan State star shot a 9-under 63 for a 10-shot victory in the 27th Michigan PGA Women's Open Championship on the Mountain Ridge course at Crystal Mountain.
Burnham, 29, finished 18 under par, one shy of the tournament record.
She won $6,500 for first place.
“I feel like I was a little lucky,” she said. “I felt like I was hitting it well, but when it went in for my eagle early I was just able to play comfortable and confident and try to shoot a great round.”
This was the fourth victory over the year for Burnham, who also won mini-tour tournaments in Arizona and Florida during the LPGA Tour shutdown.
Her shot of the day Wednesday was a 7-iron she holed from 145 yards for an eagle on the par-4 third. Burnham, a Minnesota native, also had seven birdies.
DeWitt's Liz Nagel, another LPGA Tour player and ex-Spartan and the 2018 winner of this tournament, finished tied for second with Jessica Porvasnik of Ohio and Emma Jandel of Georgia.
Burnham started the day with a one-shot lead before turning it into a laugher. She led by five strokes after walking off the eighth hole.
“I knew how far ahead I guess I was at the turn, but I just was like, I'm here to play golf and I'm playing the golf course so let's see how well I can end up playing,” she said.
“I didn't want any bad mistakes to happen so I just kept playing my game.”
