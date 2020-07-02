Matt Wallace, front, Sam Ryder, center, and John Senden walk on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — Breaking down Thursday's first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

Hole of the day

NO. 18, 455 YARDS, PAR 4

It's always best when the finishing hole is either the easiest hole or the toughest. That increases the odds from some fantastic drama come Sunday evening. At Detroit Golf Club, with a ditch that runs all the way down the hole, from the left rough along the fairway to right of green, it's a toughie. Barely half the field (88 of 156) reached it in regulation in Round 1, as it played to an average of 4.263 strokes — toughest of the 18. There were 44 bogeys to 16 birdies, with five double-bogeys, including one by Rickie Fowler when his ball got gnarled up in the greenside rough, and a dreaded "other."

Shot of the day

It didn't take long for the fireworks to start on the brink of the holiday weekend, with three early eagles at the start of Area 313 — the par-5 14th. Austin Cook decided to lay up from the fairway rather than go for it from 275 yards, and the decision paid off perfectly when he slammed a wedge from 116 yards for eagle. It was one of three full-iron shots that were holed on the day, including Oakland alum and Jackson native Brian Stuard's 164-yard 8 iron from the rough on his first hole.

Quote of the day

"Give me a hop, like Rickie asked for." Webb Simpson, talking to his 135-yard approach at the par-4 second, which settled seven feet from the hole. Playing partner Rickie Fowler didn't get the hop, and his approach settled 13 feet short of the flag. But Fowler made his putt for birdie, while Simpson missed.

Stat of the day

►8.2 seconds — How long PGA Tour bomber Bryson DeChambeau's 345-yard drive on the first hole remained in the air.

Stat of the day II

►7 — Players who reached the monstrous, 618-yard, par-5 fourth hole, and one of them wasn't Bryson DeChambeau.

Stat of the day III

►18 — Greens in regulation hit by Emiliano Grillo in his 6-under 66.

Local watch

►Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland): He opened his round in amazing fashion, holing a 166-yard shot on his first hole for an eagle. He was steady from there, if not spectacular, finishing at 4-under 68, still among the best rounds in the afternoon wave.

►Ryan Brehm (Traverse City/Michigan State): It was his first PGA Tour tournament since the restart, and the rust might've shown early, as he went out in 2-over 38, but he righted the ship on his back nine with birdies on two of his last three holes for a 71.

►Donnie Trosper (Canton/Michigan State): Playing his first PGA Tour event after Monday qualifying, he started 1 under through three before a triple-bogey (he got caught up in the rough off the tee) at No. 13 derailed his round. He doubled two of his last three for a 6-over 78.

COVID-19 watch

►Webb Simpson, who WD'd from the Travelers Championship amid a possible COVID-19 scare on the home front (he's tested negative since, as have each of his family members), seemed like he was itching to get back out there, making birdie on his first two holes en route to a 4-under 68. Simpson won his previous start, the RBC Heritage two weeks ago.

►Cameron Champ, who also WD'd from the Travelers after testing positive but was let into this week's field on Wednesday night after reporting three negative tests, struggled to get anything going, but turned on the jets with three birdies in five holes to close his front, then birdies on his last two for 69.

Area 313 watch

Again this year, Rocket Mortgage officials have pledged to donate $313,000 to charity, if any of the 157 golfers pulls off the feat of all feats — going 3-1-3 in Area 313, holes No. 14-16. That means an eagle on the par-5 14th, an ace on the par-3 15th and a birdie on the par-4 16th. Golfers can use all four rounds to get it done. Bryson DeChambeau and Jamie Lovemark are the only golfers who are two-thirds of the way there, making the eagle on the 14th (Lovermark's approach was from 268, DeChambeau's from 185 yards) and then making birdie on the 16th.

Souvenir of the day

Where else to start, but with masks — a reminder why fans aren't here this year. You can get a trio of them, in three different colors (black, white and pebble), for $22.99, plus shipping, at RocketMortgageClassic.com. They're very classy looking, with just a small red "D" in the lower left, bordering a heart.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984