Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
Emiliano Grillo lines up his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Matt Wallace, front, Sam Ryder, center, and John Senden walk on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rickie Fowler hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Scott Stallings drives on the 18th tee during the first round.
Doc Redman is interviewed after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Scott Stallings waits to putt on the 18th green on Thursday.
Peter Malnati hits from the second tee during the first round at the Detroit Golf Club.
Emiliano Grillo hits from the 15th tee during the first round.
Chris Kirk hits from the sand on the eighth hole.
Adam Hadwin hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rory Sabbatini hits from a hazard on the 18th hole.
Cameron Champ drives from the 11th tee during the first round.
J.J, Spaun reacts after missing his putt for par on the ninth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Matt Wallace waits to putt during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Bubba Watson watches his drive on the 11th tee during the first round.
Hideki Matsuyama watches his drive on the 11th tee during the first round.
Bryson DeChambeau watches his drive on the 11th tee.
Chris Stroud checks the yardage with his caddie on the ninth tee.
Chris Stroud approaches his ball on the ninth green during the first round.
Kevin Kisner watches his putt on the ninth green.
Kevin Kisner eyes his putt on the ninth green.
Harold Varner III watches his drive on the 11th tee.
Vijay Singh watches his drive on the 11th tee.
Brendon Todd watches his shot on the 11th tee.
Matthew Wolff watches his shot on the 11th tee.
    Detroit — It was about 4:30 in the afternoon Wednesday, and Cameron Champ was back home in Houston, sitting on his couch, wondering when he might get to play the PGA Tour again.

    Then the phone rang: How about tomorrow, in Detroit?

    "We got the call saying, 'Do you want to play,'" Champ said. "And I'm like, 'Of course I want to play.'"

    By 6:30 Thursday morning, he was boarding a plane to Detroit. He arrived less than three hours later, went through all his pre-tournament screenings and health and safety protocols — and finally, about 10 minutes before 1 p.m., Champ was on the course practicing for his 2:10 p.m., last of the first day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

    Champ became the first PGA Tour player to return to competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

    He's one of six PGA Tour players and two caddies to test positive since the restart early last month at Colonial. Champ said doctors have confirmed he had a false positive test.

    Over the last week, he had three negative tests in a 72-hour period, prompting the PGA Tour — in line with updated CDC recommendations — to allow Champ to return to the course, nine days after he first tested positive at the Travelers Championship and had to withdraw.

    "Through the specialist that we worked with, at this point it's clear that I never had it," said Champ, 25. "As far as their medical opinion, it's pretty clear that I never had it.

    "(I'm) still being precautious because if I happen to do get it, then it affects my family deeply, with my fiancee's father and a few other family members. If they get it, it can cause serious harm."

    Champ said his fiancee's father has a heart condition, so he's been extremely cautious since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

    That's why the positive test "was a shocker."

    He then tested last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, each coming back negative, and then was allowed to travel home to Texas from Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.

    COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

    In announcing his addition to the Detroit field Wednesday night, the PGA Tour updated its policy, saying any player who tests positive but is asymptomatic can return sooner than the 10-day quarantine period, if they are able to show the multiple negative tests, taken at least 24 hours apart.

    Champ was given a 157th spot in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field, with tournament officials opting not to remove another player. He was given the last tee time of the day, and went out in a twosome alongside Canton's Donnie Trasper, a Michigan State alum.

    "Everyone was supportive," Champ said of the reaction to his arrival from the other pros, who voted to alter the policy that got him into the field. "They all had my back and supported me and knew my situation.

    "So it was just nice not to have people look at me, 'Oh, he has corona, we have to be careful' type of deal."

    That didn't stop Champ from continuing to be careful himself, using every bottle of hand sanitizer he saw while playing his opening round.

    Champ started a little slow, but surged to post a 3-under 69, four shots off the lead.

    Champ was in serious contention through two rounds here a year ago — and made some new fans, who gushed over his long drives (he's still No. 1 in the PGA Tour, though that'll be Bryson DeChambeau by year's end) — before stumbling on the weekend and finishing tied for 46th. He definitely wanted another crack at it, and was thrilled, and surprised, when he got the call that it'd happen this week.

    "Oh yeah," he said. "I love this course."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE