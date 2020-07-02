Detroit — The crowds would've gone crazy, if there were any crowds.

Michigan's PGA Tour mainstay, Brian Stuard, began the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a bang on Thursday afternoon, holing out from 166 yards for an eagle-2 at the par-4 10th hole.

Oakland University alum Brian Stuard shot an eagle on his first hole Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press file)

Yes, Stuard, the Jackson native and Oakland alum, was 2 under through one hole.

Stuard, 37, teed off at noon at Detroit Golf Club, and pulled his opening tee shot left, into the thick left, just behind a fairway bunker. No worries. Stuard simply jarred it, but what was the ninth eagle of the day, and second on a par 4 (Hank Lebioda made an eagle-2 at the par-4 sixth).

Stuard finished tied for fifth here last year, in the inaugural event.

He played in front of hundreds of family and friends — by the end of the week, he had made a lot more friends — reveling in the cheers and shouts of, "Wear the Bear!"

Stuard is looking for his second PGA Tour victory. He won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in 2016.

He was chasing the early leader, Doc Redman, who shot an opening 5-under 67.

