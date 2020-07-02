Detroit — The Doc is in — in the hunt again.

Doc Redman, who had to Monday-qualify for the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year before a surprise runner-up finish, stormed to the early lead in 2020, firing a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club to set the pace halfway through the first round Thursday.

Redman was tied with PGA Tour veteran Scott Stallings, who birdied three of his last four holes for his 65.

At 66 were Emiliano Grillo, Peter Malnati and Chase Seiffert, with six more players two shots back, including Rickie Fowler and 2009 U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover.

Redman finished his morning round with seven birdies in his last eight holes, including four short birdie putts, to take the lead among the morning starters Thursday. He capped his round with a 15-foot birdie putt down the hill on No. 18, one of the toughest holes early in the tournament.

Of the first 48 golfers to play the par-4 18th, only five had made birdie. Two had made double-bogey, including Fowler.

"I've come off two good finishes and a really good finish last year at this event, which has never really happened to me," said Redman, who tied for 11th last week at the Travelers Championship, and tied for 21st the week before at RBC Heritage. "So I've never had this kind of expectation. ... I think I feel very comfortable because I've played well here and been here.

"So it just comes down to playing golf and doing the best I can."

Fowler, meanwhile, rebounded from his double bogey, with three consecutive birdies early in his second nine and finished with a 5-under 67, a good showing for the tournament's ambassador who hasn't had a very good season.

Wearing a customized Puma hat with a red "D," for Detroit, on the back, Fowler got off to a quick start before stalling on the 18th, where his approach found the thick, gnarly rough greenside. He had trouble finding it, and when he hit it, he lashed it well left, nearly hitting his playing partner Webb Simpson.

That led to the double-bogey, and dropped him to 2 under.

"Next time we'll just hit it in the fairway, won't have that problem," Fowler said.

Fowler's putter turned him around with birdies on holes No. 2-4, including a 17-foot bender on the fourth. He had seven birdies in all, calling it a "good day."

Fowler played alongside defending champion Nate Lashley, who lapped the field a year ago, leading wire to wire to win by six for his first PGA Tour victory. But he looked out of sync early and for much of Thursday's opening around, even remarking after finding a bunker with a short iron, "God, I'm terrible today."

"Not really any nerves," Lashley said. "Probably not enough nerves. It almost feels like, with no fans out here, it almost feels like it's not a golf tournament. So I need to maybe get some nerves for tomorrow and get a little adrenaline going."

Lashley was able to bounce back with two birdies in his last three holes for 1-under 71; last year, he shot two 63s, a 67 and then a closing 70, to beat Redman by six.

Their combined world ranking entering the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic was 1,064 — 353rd for Lashley, and 711th for Redman.

Redman, 22, a North Carolina native, is looking for his first PGA Tour victory. He began his week last year in Washington Township, winning the Monday qualifier at The Orchards. This week began much less stressful, and he capped his round Thursday with a 30, the best nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career.

Stallings, 35, of Massachusetts, has won three times on the PGA Tour, but not since 2014.

Among those two shots back along with Fowler was Chris Kirk, a four-time PGA Tour winner who took a very public leave of absence last year to deal with alcohol and depression issues, who shot 67.

Kirk has missed five of seven cuts since returning to the PGA Tour, but earned an emotional Korn Ferry Tour win last month at The King & Bear Classic in St. Augustine, Florida.

"It just gave me a little bit more belief," Kirk said of that victory.

It was a different scene at Detroit Golf Club than last year, with no fans this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It made peripheral noise, like a barking dog, some far-away police sirens and some lawn mowers from the bordering homes, stand out even more. Still, the whole week has been a welcome sight, being the first professional sporting event held in Michigan in more than 100 days, since mid-March, when the coronavirus shut down the world.

The afternoon wave of the 157-player field started at noon Thursday, with the three locals, Brian Stuard, Ryan Brehm and Donnie Trosper, all playing in the second wave.

Stuard, the Jackson native and Oakland alum who finished tied for fifth here last year, started his round with a bang, holing his approach from 166 yards out in the rough at No. 10 to go 2 under through one.

Trosper, the Canton native and Michigan State alum, had his tee time pushed back 10 minutes to 2:10 so he could play alongside Cameron Champ, a Wednesday night addition to the field after he had three negative COVID-19 tests.

