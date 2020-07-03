Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Brandon Hagy hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Brandon Hagy hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Hideki Matsuyama from Japan hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Hideki Matsuyama from Japan hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Hubbard walks off the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Mark Hubbard walks off the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Kevin Kisner hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff watches his drive on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Matthew Wolff watches his drive on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Matthew Wolff drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Golfers walk on the sixth fairway during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Golfers walk on the sixth fairway during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Peter Uihlein hits from the sand on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Peter Uihlein hits from the sand on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Harold Varner III drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Harold Varner III drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Sepp Straka hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Sepp Straka hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Seamus Power of Ireland hits from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Seamus Power of Ireland hits from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
C.T. Pan of Taiwan drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
C.T. Pan of Taiwan drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Hubbard walks off the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Mark Hubbard walks off the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Brandon Hagy hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Brandon Hagy hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Matthew Wolff drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Hubbard hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Mark Hubbard hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Golfers walk on the sixth fairway during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Golfers walk on the sixth fairway during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff watches his drive on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Matthew Wolff watches his drive on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Kevin Kisner hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Hideki Matsuyama from Japan hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Hideki Matsuyama from Japan hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Viktor Holland drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Viktor Holland drives on the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Bryson DeChambeau hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Breaking down Friday's second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

    Hole of the day

    NO. 11, 214 YARDS, PAR 3

    Tournament officials have the option to get this hole all the way back to 233 yards, but decided to shave some distance Friday given a very tough hole location, tucked just behind the bunker that borders the front right of the green. The hole played the second-toughest during the second round, with just nine birdies to 31 bogeys and one double. One of those birdies was a huge one for leader Chris Kirk, who found that bunker, threatening to spoil his near-perfect round — until he blasted it out and into the hole for another birdie.

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC LIVE SCORING

    Shots of the day

    An ace always takes first place. The honor Friday goes to PGA Tour veteran Ryan Armour, who dunked it at the 157-yard, par-3 fifth hole. It's the second hole-in-one in the short history of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Ollie Schniederjans made the first, in 2019, also on the fifth hole. Honorable mention will go to Hank Lebioda, who jarred an 82-yard wedge for an eagle at the par-5 fourth, after holing from 146 yards for an eagle at the par-4 sixth in the first round. Amazingly, it wasn't enough for Lebioda to make the cut.

    Quotes of the day

    "You've gotta play smart here." — Ted Scott, Bubba Watson's caddie, on the approach to the par-4 10th.

    "That'll be a first." — Watson, before hitting his 137-yard shot from the rough to 11 feet. He two-putted for par.

    Stat of the day

    — Course since the PGA Tour restart that plays to a traditional par 72: Detroit Golf Club. In Texas and Connecticut, they played to a par 70, and in South Carolina they played to a par 71.

    Stat of the day II

    3 — Players who withdrew after the start of the tournament, the biggest name being Kevin Na, who pulled out with a back injury after nine holes Friday. He wasn't likely to make the cut, at 1 over. Talor Gooch and Wyndham Clark WD'd after the opening round.

    Stat of the day III

    491 — Days since Vijay Singh's last made cut on the PGA Tour, spanning 10 tournaments. But the 57-year-old made a run at it this week, finishing 4 under, one off the cut line. At 57, he'll be back in Michigan for the Champions Tour's Ally Challenge later this month, at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, where Singh won three Buick Opens.

    Local watch

    Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland): A string of four consecutive birdies on his opening nine holes led him to a 5-under 67 and another shot at his second PGA Tour title. At 9 under halfway through, he'll be squarely in the mix on the weekend.

    Ryan Brehm (Traverse City/Michigan State): He made three pars on the par 5s during Friday's round, which will cost him a chance to play the weekend in his first PGA Tour tournament since the restart four weeks ago. He shot a second consecutive 71.

    Donnie Trosper (Canton/Michigan State): Monday was his big day, surviving the qualifier, but otherwise this wasn't his week. A triple-bogey and two doubles derailed his opening 78, with a three-putt bogey on No. 9 and then a back-nine 41 leading to a 77 in his second round.

    COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

    COVID-19 watch

    Webb Simpson: He's going for two wins in a row, after claiming the trophy at Hilton Head two weeks ago. He WD'd last week as a precaution after a potential family exposure to COVID-19, but tested negative and scrambled to play Detroit, where he's tied for the lead after a second-round 64 that could've been even better, had he not made par on both par 5s on the back nine.

    Cameron Champ: The last man in the field after receiving word Wednesday night that he was cleared to play after three straight negative COVID-19 tests, he got into the fringes of contention with a second-round 68 to enter the weekend at 7 under. He shot a back-nine 32 on Friday for his second made cut in as many Rocket Mortgage Classic appearances.

    Area 313 watch

    Again this year, Rocket Mortgage officials have pledged to donate $313,000 to charity, if any of the 157 golfers pulls off the feat of all feats — going 3-1-3 in Area 313, holes No. 14-16. That means an eagle on the par-5 14th, an ace on the par-3 15th and a birdie on the par-4 16th. Golfers can use all four rounds to get it done. Bryson DeChambeau and Jamie Lovemark are the only golfers who are two-thirds of the way there, making the eagle on the 14th (Lovermark's approach was from 268, DeChambeau's from 185 yards) and then making birdie on the 16th in Thursday's opening round.

    Souvenir of the day

    The "Drive Detroit" T-shirt is pretty sweet, designed by students from the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit. The shirts feature a silhouette of a golfer, in front of the Detroit skyline, and golf fans are gobbling them up. The moment the RMC shop went live this summer, the shirts quickly sold out, forcing a quick reorder. They're $33.99 plus tax and shipping, with proceeds going to the tournament's mission: To end Detroit's digital divide by 2025.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE