Detroit — Last year, they gave him a spot.

This year, he's giving them a show.

Matthew Wolff, the second-year PGA Tour professional who just out of college received a sponsor's exemption into last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic before he won the following week in kickstarting what sure seems will be a long, prosperous career, shot 8-under 64 in the second round at Detroit Golf Club on Friday morning to move into a tie atop what again is a crowded leaderboard.

Matthew Wolff (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Wolff used a run of six consecutive birdies in the middle of his round to eventually get it to 9 under for the day, before falling back to 8 — one shot shy of the course record, set by Nate Lashley and eventually matched by Lashley and J.T. Poston in the inaugural running of the RMC.

Wolff was tied at 11 under with world No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau (67), Ireland's Seamus Power (66) and Mark Hubbard (66), with the afternoon wave still to tee off.

Wolff and Power both missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year, while DeCheambeau and Hubbard are playing it for the first time.

"I knew I liked the golf course as soon as I got here last year," said Power, who is seeking his first PGA Tour victory. "So I was kind of keeping that in mind more than how I played last year."

A shot back at 10 under was Kevin Kisner, who shot a 3-under 69 with the help of a holeout for an eagle from 162 yards at the par-4 sixth hole, and Sepp Straka (66).

Five more were at 9 under, including Oakland alum and Jackson native Brian Stuard, who used four straight birdies on his front nine en route to a 67, capped with a birdie at the tough 18th hole.

Viktor Hovland, another young gun who was Wolff's teammate at Oklahoma State and also received a sponsor's exemption into last year's RMC, led a group that was three shots back, after his 67.

Both Hovland and Wolff have expressed appreciation this week for the RMC giving them coveted sponsor's exemptions last year. In 2019, Wolff won the following week's tournament in Minneapolis, Hovland won this year in Puerto Rico, and each has secured long-time job security.

"Without that opportunity," said Wolff, "I don't know if I would be sitting here right now.

"I'm definitely a loyal guy, so I can see myself coming back here in the future.

"It depends how the weekend goes," he said with a laugh.

If the holiday weekend goes anything like the first two days, Wolff could be a mainstay at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He hasn't been playing particularly well, missing the cut the previous two weeks, and also missing the cut last year, in his second tournament as a professional.

On Monday, Wolff decided to make a drastic change to his equipment, adding 2 degrees of loft to his irons. The change worked. He didn't have a putt longer than 12 feet during his run of six consecutive birdies, a stretch that ties his longest on the PGA Tour, from his 62 during last year's 3M Open, which he won.

Wolff said that's been a major difference this week, adding some spin and helping his distance control.

But that's not all he has working for him these days, after a hot start to his PGA Tour career, followed by a little lull this season.

"I feel like I was really caring too much about the outcome and thinking about every little factor on every single shot, don't short-side myself, was it a little into the wind, do I just want to hit it in the middle of the green to try to eliminate bogeys. That's really not how I play," Wolff said. "The biggest thing is just how I approach the game. I had a lot of success early, but I feel like I was always trying to change something.

"I think that I'm kind of just doing what I usually do and go out there, keep it simple and have fun and remember that it's just a game and whatever happens, happens.

"I'm pretty confident in myself and know that I'm going to be out here for a long time, so I don't need to be putting all that pressure on one shot or one missed cut."

DeChambeau followed up his opening 66 with a 67. Interestingly, he had four bogeys in his first round, and none in his second.

He used his steady diet of 330-yard-plus drives again to work his way around DGC, with his second-longest a 352-yarder (he maxed out at 355) that nearly got greenside at the par-4 third. On the next hole, he reached the 634-yard par 5, with a 337-yard drive down the middle, followed by a 289-yard wood to 46 feet. He two-putted for birdie.

Perhaps his best hole of the day resulted in a par, an amazing par, at the par-4 eighth. He pulled his tee shot into the rough and had a terrible lie just on the lip of a bunker. He flew that shot over the green, into more thick rough and shortsiding himself. But he flopped it to 5 feet, and salvaged the hole.

"My thought process on the second shot," said DeChambeau, "was why did I hit it here."

If the driver is getting him into contention, it's the irons, especially the short irons, that have kept him from winning since 2018.

He said after Thursday's round he played his "B" game and still said his "A" game hasn't showed up in Detroit, even though he's got a share of the lead and is well in line for a seventh straight top-10 finish.

So this is becoming old-hat for DeChambeau, or is old-tam-o'-shanter?

On the flip side of things, just like a year ago, some of the biggest names in the field will be going home after two rounds, including world No. 7 Patrick Reed, who tied for fifth in Detroit a year ago, and Bubba Watson, who missed the cut for the second consecutive year.

Watson's impact still has been felt in two years, as he's taken a liking to Detroit, donating $20,000 to The First Tee of Detroit last year, and $25,000 to the tournament's main charitable mission, ending Detroit's digital divide, this year. Rickie Fowler is the paid ambassador for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but he's definitely got a friend in Watson.

Reed and Watson both finished 2 under, with the cut expected to be 4 or even 5, depending on how the afternoon plays out.

Both Reed and Watson stuck it stiff at their last hole of the day, the par-3 ninth.

"Man, said Watson, "I can go home with the best of them."

