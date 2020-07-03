Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 1
Emiliano Grillo lines up his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Emiliano Grillo lines up his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matt Wallace, front, Sam Ryder, center, and John Senden walk on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Matt Wallace, front, Sam Ryder, center, and John Senden walk on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Carlos Osorio, AP
Rickie Fowler hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rickie Fowler hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, AP
Scott Stallings drives on the 18th tee during the first round.
Scott Stallings drives on the 18th tee during the first round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Doc Redman is interviewed after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Doc Redman is interviewed after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, AP
Scott Stallings waits to putt on the 18th green on Thursday.
Scott Stallings waits to putt on the 18th green on Thursday. Carlos Osorio, AP
Peter Malnati hits from the second tee during the first round at the Detroit Golf Club.
Peter Malnati hits from the second tee during the first round at the Detroit Golf Club. Carlos Osorio, AP
Emiliano Grillo hits from the 15th tee during the first round.
Emiliano Grillo hits from the 15th tee during the first round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Chris Kirk hits from the sand on the eighth hole.
Chris Kirk hits from the sand on the eighth hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Adam Hadwin hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Adam Hadwin hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, AP
Rory Sabbatini hits from a hazard on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hits from a hazard on the 18th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cameron Champ drives from the 11th tee during the first round.
Cameron Champ drives from the 11th tee during the first round. Carlos Osorio, AP
J.J, Spaun reacts after missing his putt for par on the ninth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
J.J, Spaun reacts after missing his putt for par on the ninth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matt Wallace waits to putt during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Matt Wallace waits to putt during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bubba Watson watches his drive on the 11th tee during the first round.
Bubba Watson watches his drive on the 11th tee during the first round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Hideki Matsuyama watches his drive on the 11th tee during the first round.
Hideki Matsuyama watches his drive on the 11th tee during the first round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau watches his drive on the 11th tee.
Bryson DeChambeau watches his drive on the 11th tee. Carlos Osorio, AP
Chris Stroud checks the yardage with his caddie on the ninth tee.
Chris Stroud checks the yardage with his caddie on the ninth tee. Carlos Osorio, AP
Chris Stroud approaches his ball on the ninth green during the first round.
Chris Stroud approaches his ball on the ninth green during the first round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Kevin Kisner watches his putt on the ninth green.
Kevin Kisner watches his putt on the ninth green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Kevin Kisner eyes his putt on the ninth green.
Kevin Kisner eyes his putt on the ninth green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Harold Varner III watches his drive on the 11th tee.
Harold Varner III watches his drive on the 11th tee. Carlos Osorio, AP
Vijay Singh watches his drive on the 11th tee.
Vijay Singh watches his drive on the 11th tee. Carlos Osorio, AP
Brendon Todd watches his shot on the 11th tee.
Brendon Todd watches his shot on the 11th tee. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matthew Wolff watches his shot on the 11th tee.
Matthew Wolff watches his shot on the 11th tee. Carlos Osorio, AP
    Detroit — Michael and Cindy Miotta and six of their closest friends are the envy of starved sports fans.

    They get to watch a real, live sporting event, something 99-percent of folks in this country (maybe more?) haven't been able to do since mid-March.

    "We have great seats," said Michael Miotta, "and we are happy to be here."

    Fans continue to be excluded from PGA Tour tournaments, for at least another two weeks, amid the COVID-19 pandemic — turning a Rocket Mortgage Classic that last year resembled a rowdy kegger, with more than 10,000 fans in attendance each of the four competition days, into more of a library in 2020.

    But if you listen closely to the telecast, you can hear a smattering of applause, most of it coming just a chip east of the tee at the par-4 12th, where the Miottas reside.

    There's fencing up, and black Rocket Mortgage Classic-branded draping on the fencing, but the Miotas gathered some high-top chairs and some close friends, and are making the most of their holiday weekend.

    "One of the players," said Karen Greening, "told us we have the best seats on the Tour."

    They might not be wrong.

    COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

    The seats aren't on the Detroit Golf Club grounds, though they're darn close — plus they've got shade, umbrellas, and, just as nice, the amenities of the Miottas house (beats a port-a-potty!), located just off Hamilton Road.

    Joining the Miottas for the morning wave of Friday's second round were Mike Mikula, Tony and Karen Greening, Carol and Kent Maconochie and Joe Sales.

    "A few us neighbors got together and set these up," said Michael Miotta, who attended last year's tournament as a fan, and enjoyed that experience, too. "It's awesome that it's here, we're having a good time, and now I get to enjoy it with my friends."

    In the previous three stops on the PGA Tour's restart, there have been course-bordering home owners making the most of the situation, some even building elaborate grandstands.

    There haven't been as many Detroit Golf Club neighbors taking advantage of their unique vantage points.

    But the Miottas sure did, and they've found that the golfers appreciate them. PGA Tour players love the fans for a variety of reasons, not just for their adulation, but also for the roars and groans that serve as shot indicators. In Thursday's opening round, Brian Stuard holed out for eagle from 164 yards on his first hole of the day; he didn't even know the shot went in until he got to the green. In a normal week, Stuard would've been showed with a thunderous ovation.

    This isn't a normal week, though for now it's the new normal.

    Golfers have interacted with the Miottas and friends, especially when they have a wait on the tee. On Friday morning, Erik van Rooyen made some small talk, and even threw Michael Miotta a ball.

    "It's so nice," said Cindy Miotta, with a chuckle, "that they're playing just for us."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

