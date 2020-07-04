Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 11th green.
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Ryan Armour hits to the 14th green.
Ryan Armour hits to the 14th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Webb Simpson watches his drive on the second.
Webb Simpson watches his drive on the second. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot at the 15th
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot at the 15th Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Troy Merritt hits from the bunker at No. 14.
Troy Merritt hits from the bunker at No. 14. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Mark Hubbard hits from the first fairway.
Mark Hubbard hits from the first fairway. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matthew Wolff hits his second shot at the 11th green.
Matthew Wolff hits his second shot at the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Seamus Power drives on the second tee.
Seamus Power drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green.
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau passes his putter to his caddie after playing the first hole.
Bryson DeChambeau passes his putter to his caddie after playing the first hole. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker.
Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Viktor Hovland tees off at No. 15.
Viktor Hovland tees off at No. 15. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Luke List putts on the 14th green.
Luke List putts on the 14th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee.
Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 11th green.
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Troy Merritt watches his tee shot at No. 15.
Troy Merritt watches his tee shot at No. 15. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Webb Simpson hits his second shot at No. 2 from the trees.
Webb Simpson hits his second shot at No. 2 from the trees. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Viktor Hovland plays the 14th hole.
Viktor Hovland plays the 14th hole. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Chris Kirk hits onto the 11th green from the bunker.
Chris Kirk hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matt Wallace drives off the 18th tee.
Matt Wallace drives off the 18th tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Richy Werenski hits onto the 11th green.
Richy Werenski hits onto the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
    Make no mistake, Bryson DeChambeau has been enjoying the white-hot spotlight over the last month.

    A rising superstar on the PGA Tour, he basks in all the questions about his new physique, his to-the-moon drives, his calorie-overload diet. He loves all the attention, and all the camera time he's been getting, particularly in the four weeks since the Tour restarted.

    But DeChambeau didn't love the camera time walking off the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday.

    DeChambeau confirmed he confronted a videographer after completing the hole, because he wasn't pleased that his reaction after he had hit a poor bunker shot was being filmed. After the bunker shot, DeChambeau swiped at the sand in disgust — honestly, not that big a deal; we've all be there — as the camera man, stationed behind the green at No. 7 most of the day Saturday, kept filming.

    "He was literally watching me the whole entire way up after getting out of the bunker, walking up next to the green and I just was like, 'Sir, what is the need to watch me that long?'" DeChambeau said. "I mean, I understand that it's his job to video me, but at the same point, I think we need to start protecting our players out here compared to showing a potential vulnerability and hurting someone's image.

    "I just don't think that's necessarily the right thing to do. Not that I was going to do anything bad, it's just one of those things that I hope he respects my privacy. As much as we're out here performing, I think it's necessary that we have our times of privacy as well when things aren't going our way.

    "We had a conversation, it was all good after that."

    DeChambeau was running hot early in his third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, after making bogey at No. 6 and then making a par at the relatively easy par 5; par 5s are where he makes his bread, especially since he started routinely hitting 350- and 360-yard drives.

    He only had 215 yards into the seventh hole, but found the greenside bunker to the right. 

    He blasted out to 20 feet, a poor effort for a PGA Tour professional, especially a player with the standards of DeChambeau, 26, who wears his emotions on his sleeves and often can be heard on microphones griping about shots and talking animatedly with his caddie. He's quite the perfectionist, and it shows in how he approaches the game — right down to the heavy emphasis on science and math.

    COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

    Television coverage of live sports, meanwhile, isn't a perfect science, but understandably, it revels in the shots of candid moments, sometimes even more than the golfer's shot — sure, a hole-in-one is great, but the reaction is usually better, for instance. And the networks' hunt for compelling snippets is especially important these days, when fans aren't being allowed to most sporting events and have to watch on TV.

    DeChambeau went on in his post-round interview Saturday.

    "I feel like when you're videoing someone and you catch Tiger (Woods) at a bad time, you show him accidentally doing something, or someone else, they're just frustrated because they really care about the game," he said. "It could really hurt them if they catch you at a potentially vulnerable time. We're not necessarily — we don't mean anything by it, we just care a lot about the game.

    "For that to damage our brand like that, that's not cool in the way we act because if you actually meet me in person, I'm not too bad of a dude, I don't think.

    "So that's the thing, I hope we can get to the point where everybody understands that we just care a lot about the game, we want to do well, we're passionate about what we do and we want everybody to enjoy the entertainment. We don't want negative stuff coming down."

    From there, it was mostly positive for DeChambeau, who righted the ship and carded a second consecutive 5-under 67 to get within three shots of the lead entering Sunday's final round. He's looking for his seventh straight top-10 finish, but mostly wants that first PGA Tour victory since he won four times in 2018.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

