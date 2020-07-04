Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Here are the tee times for Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

8:25a: Zack Sucher, Harry Higgs

8:35a: Keegan Bradley, Bo Van Pelt

8:45a: Austin Cook, Josh Teater

8:55a: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Thompson

9:05a: George McNeill, Mark Anderson

9:15a: Sungjae Im, Seung-Yul Noh

9:25a: Brandon Hagy, Brian Stuard

9:35a: Cameron Champ, Steve Stricker

9:45a: Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

9:55a: Tyler Duncan, Johnson Wagner

10:05a: Patrick Rodgers, Luke Donald

10:15a: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford

10:25a: Emiliano Grillo, Maverick McNealy

10:35a: Brendon Todd, Harold Varner III

10:45a: Rickie Fowler, Zac Blair

10:55a: Sepp Straka, Rhein Gibson

11:05a: Pat Perez, Lanto Griffin

11:15a: Henrik Norlander, Scott Stallings

11:25a: Sam Burns, Chris Stroud

11:35a: Jonathan Byrd, Michael Gellerman

11:45a: Richy Werenski, Danny Willett

11:55a: Doc Redman, J.J. Spaun

12:05p: Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter Jr.

12:15p: Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker

12:25p: Tom Lewis, Arjun Atwal

12:35p: Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:45p: Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

12:55p: Kevin Chappell, Scott Harrington

1:05p: Hideki Matsuyama, Fabian Gomez

1:15p: Matt Wallace, Webb Simpson

1:25p: Luke List, Viktor Hovland

1:35p: Chris Kirk, Wesley Bryan

1:45p: Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power

1:55p: Bryson DeChambeau, Troy Merritt

2:05p: Matthew Wolff, Ryan Armour

TV coverage — Sunday, Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m., CBS, 3-6 p.m. PGA Tour Live (subscription) will carry coverage of the featured groups on pgatour.com.