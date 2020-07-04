Detroit — Here are the tee times for Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:
8:25a: Zack Sucher, Harry Higgs
8:35a: Keegan Bradley, Bo Van Pelt
8:45a: Austin Cook, Josh Teater
8:55a: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Thompson
9:05a: George McNeill, Mark Anderson
9:15a: Sungjae Im, Seung-Yul Noh
9:25a: Brandon Hagy, Brian Stuard
9:35a: Cameron Champ, Steve Stricker
9:45a: Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
9:55a: Tyler Duncan, Johnson Wagner
10:05a: Patrick Rodgers, Luke Donald
10:15a: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford
10:25a: Emiliano Grillo, Maverick McNealy
10:35a: Brendon Todd, Harold Varner III
10:45a: Rickie Fowler, Zac Blair
10:55a: Sepp Straka, Rhein Gibson
11:05a: Pat Perez, Lanto Griffin
11:15a: Henrik Norlander, Scott Stallings
11:25a: Sam Burns, Chris Stroud
11:35a: Jonathan Byrd, Michael Gellerman
11:45a: Richy Werenski, Danny Willett
11:55a: Doc Redman, J.J. Spaun
12:05p: Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter Jr.
12:15p: Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker
12:25p: Tom Lewis, Arjun Atwal
12:35p: Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
12:45p: Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
12:55p: Kevin Chappell, Scott Harrington
1:05p: Hideki Matsuyama, Fabian Gomez
1:15p: Matt Wallace, Webb Simpson
1:25p: Luke List, Viktor Hovland
1:35p: Chris Kirk, Wesley Bryan
1:45p: Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power
1:55p: Bryson DeChambeau, Troy Merritt
2:05p: Matthew Wolff, Ryan Armour
TV coverage — Sunday, Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m., CBS, 3-6 p.m. PGA Tour Live (subscription) will carry coverage of the featured groups on pgatour.com.
