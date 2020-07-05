Detroit — Breaking down Sunday’s final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

Hole of the day

NO. 14, 555 YARDS, PAR 5

The leaders managed to par the hole, but plenty of drama ignited as the final two groups came through. Bryson DeChambeau was up three when he stood on the tee but his tee shot leaked right and when he tried to punch out, his second shot danced across the fairway and into the water. It led to a bogey for DeChambeau as Matthew Wolff, now two behind, sat in the middle of the fairway with a chance to knock it close for eagle. Instead of take advantage, Wolff missed the green, had a poor chip then missed a 6-foot birdie putt. A chance to tie for the lead disappeared, leaving the door open for DeChambeau’s impressive finish.

Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Shot of the day

DeChambeau impressed all week with his booming drives, but it was the flat stick that made the difference late in the final round. Clinging to a one-shot lead, DeChambeau ran in a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 16, resulting in a fist pump and yell from the big hitter and providing the cushion needed to cruise to the victory.

Quote of the day

“That ball follow was courtesy of the International Space Station.” – Nick Faldo on CBS after watching Bryson DeChambeau’s 333-yard drive from an overhead camera angle.

Stat of the day

► 350.6 – Average driving distance this week for Bryson DeChambeau. He had three drives of longer than 370 yards, knocking them for 374, 376 and 377 yards. He also led the field in strokes gained off the tee (6.672) and strokes gained putting (7.831).

Stat of the day II

► 28 – Years in age difference between Sunday playing partners Steve Stricker (53) and Cameron Champ (25)

Stat of the day III

► 1 – Webb Simpson maintained the top spot in the FedExCup standings with an eighth-place finish, shooting 2-under 70 on Sunday.

Area 313 watch

No golfer was able to pull off the difficult triple this year, but that doesn’t mean the stretch of holes from 14-16 didn’t provide plenty for area charities. A total of $385,000 was raised for Changing the Course. Entering the final round, only Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff and DeChambeau had carded a 3 (eagle) on No. 14 and a 3 (birdie) on 16. None managed to ace the 15th to complete the challenge.