Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau won the tournament by three strokes for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau won the tournament by three strokes for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green.
Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff drives off the second tee during the final round.
Matthew Wolff drives off the second tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing off the tee early in Sunday's final round.
Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing off the tee early in Sunday's final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ryan Armour tees off early in the final round.
Ryan Armour tees off early in the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff hits from the trees on his first hole, leading to a bogey for the overnight leader.
Matthew Wolff hits from the trees on his first hole, leading to a bogey for the overnight leader. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hideki Matsuyama during Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Hideki Matsuyama during Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the first fairway during the final round.
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the first fairway during the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Seamus Power drives on the second tee.
Seamus Power drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner drives on the 11th tee during the final round.
Kevin Kisner drives on the 11th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 15th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 15th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau studies his putt on the 13th green during the final round.
Bryson DeChambeau studies his putt on the 13th green during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff reads the 11th green on Sunday.
Matthew Wolff reads the 11th green on Sunday. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau smiles after his birdie putt on the 18th green.
Bryson DeChambeau smiles after his birdie putt on the 18th green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Danny Willet watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round.
Danny Willet watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Tyrrell Hatton watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round.
Tyrrell Hatton watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Breaking down Sunday’s final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

    Hole of the day

    NO. 14, 555 YARDS, PAR 5

    The leaders managed to par the hole, but plenty of drama ignited as the final two groups came through. Bryson DeChambeau was up three when he stood on the tee but his tee shot leaked right and when he tried to punch out, his second shot danced across the fairway and into the water. It led to a bogey for DeChambeau as Matthew Wolff, now two behind, sat in the middle of the fairway with a chance to knock it close for eagle. Instead of take advantage, Wolff missed the green, had a poor chip then missed a 6-foot birdie putt. A chance to tie for the lead disappeared, leaving the door open for DeChambeau’s impressive finish.

    Shot of the day

    DeChambeau impressed all week with his booming drives, but it was the flat stick that made the difference late in the final round. Clinging to a one-shot lead, DeChambeau ran in a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 16, resulting in a fist pump and yell from the big hitter and providing the cushion needed to cruise to the victory.

    COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

    FINAL ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC SCORES

    Quote of the day

    “That ball follow was courtesy of the International Space Station.” – Nick Faldo on CBS after watching Bryson DeChambeau’s 333-yard drive from an overhead camera angle.

    Stat of the day

    350.6 – Average driving distance this week for Bryson DeChambeau. He had three drives of longer than 370 yards, knocking them for 374, 376 and 377 yards. He also led the field in strokes gained off the tee (6.672) and strokes gained putting (7.831).

    Stat of the day II

    ► 28 – Years in age difference between Sunday playing partners Steve Stricker (53) and Cameron Champ (25)

    Stat of the day III

    ► 1 – Webb Simpson maintained the top spot in the FedExCup standings with an eighth-place finish, shooting 2-under 70 on Sunday.

    Area 313 watch

    No golfer was able to pull off the difficult triple this year, but that doesn’t mean the stretch of holes from 14-16 didn’t provide plenty for area charities. A total of $385,000 was raised for Changing the Course. Entering the final round, only Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff and DeChambeau had carded a 3 (eagle) on No. 14 and a 3 (birdie) on 16. None managed to ace the 15th to complete the challenge.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE