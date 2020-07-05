Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 11th green.
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Ryan Armour hits to the 14th green.
Ryan Armour hits to the 14th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Webb Simpson watches his drive on the second.
Webb Simpson watches his drive on the second. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot at the 15th
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot at the 15th Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Troy Merritt hits from the bunker at No. 14.
Troy Merritt hits from the bunker at No. 14. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Mark Hubbard hits from the first fairway.
Mark Hubbard hits from the first fairway. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matthew Wolff hits his second shot at the 11th green.
Matthew Wolff hits his second shot at the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Seamus Power drives on the second tee.
Seamus Power drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green.
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau passes his putter to his caddie after playing the first hole.
Bryson DeChambeau passes his putter to his caddie after playing the first hole. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker.
Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Viktor Hovland tees off at No. 15.
Viktor Hovland tees off at No. 15. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Luke List putts on the 14th green.
Luke List putts on the 14th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee.
Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 11th green.
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Troy Merritt watches his tee shot at No. 15.
Troy Merritt watches his tee shot at No. 15. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Webb Simpson hits his second shot at No. 2 from the trees.
Webb Simpson hits his second shot at No. 2 from the trees. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Viktor Hovland plays the 14th hole.
Viktor Hovland plays the 14th hole. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Chris Kirk hits onto the 11th green from the bunker.
Chris Kirk hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matt Wallace drives off the 18th tee.
Matt Wallace drives off the 18th tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Richy Werenski hits onto the 11th green.
Richy Werenski hits onto the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
    Detroit — This was Dan Gilbert's baby for years and years, the push to bring the PGA Tour to the city of Detroit for the first time. It finally happened in 2019, and returned this past week for Round 2.

    But Gilbert hasn't been able to attend either one.

    Gilbert, the Quicken Loans founder and Detroit billionaire, missed the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic while still recovering from a stroke suffered a month earlier, in late May. Gilbert was still in a Chicago rehab center during the first RMC. He's missing this week's tournament at Detroit Golf Club, where only players, caddies, essential staff and media are allowed on-site, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Still, Gilbert has been paying attention, watching the coverage on TV.

    "He's been chiming in, giving us feedback, saying how great the course looks, how it's showing up on TV," said Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Quicken Loans. "He's always wanted to have the event here. His philosophy is all about giving back to Detroit.

    "He's doing good. He's watching it. He's checking in."

    COMPLETE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COVERAGE

    Gilbert, 58, has reportedly returned to work, and last made a public appearance in February at the MGM Grand casino in Detroit, where he accepted a lifetime achievement award during Crain's Newsmakers of the Year gala. Gilbert used a wheelchair but stood to give a nearly 20-minute speech.

    He first was spotted back in public in December, during a downtown Detroit menorah lighting.

    Gilbert's Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage have been major sponsors on the PGA Tour for several years, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, with Quicken Loans serving as the title sponsor of The National outside Washington, D.C., from 2014-18, before bringing the tournament to Detroit Golf Club.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

