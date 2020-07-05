Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 11th green.
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ryan Armour hits to the 14th green.
Ryan Armour hits to the 14th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Webb Simpson watches his drive on the second.
Webb Simpson watches his drive on the second. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot at the 15th
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot at the 15th Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Troy Merritt hits from the bunker at No. 14.
Troy Merritt hits from the bunker at No. 14. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Mark Hubbard hits from the first fairway.
Mark Hubbard hits from the first fairway. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff hits his second shot at the 11th green.
Matthew Wolff hits his second shot at the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Seamus Power drives on the second tee.
Seamus Power drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green.
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau passes his putter to his caddie after playing the first hole.
Bryson DeChambeau passes his putter to his caddie after playing the first hole. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker.
Webb Simpson hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland tees off at No. 15.
Viktor Hovland tees off at No. 15. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Luke List putts on the 14th green.
Luke List putts on the 14th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee.
Bryson DeChambeau drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 11th green.
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Troy Merritt watches his tee shot at No. 15.
Troy Merritt watches his tee shot at No. 15. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Webb Simpson hits his second shot at No. 2 from the trees.
Webb Simpson hits his second shot at No. 2 from the trees. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland plays the 14th hole.
Viktor Hovland plays the 14th hole. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Chris Kirk hits onto the 11th green from the bunker.
Chris Kirk hits onto the 11th green from the bunker. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Matt Wallace drives off the 18th tee.
Matt Wallace drives off the 18th tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Richy Werenski hits onto the 11th green.
Richy Werenski hits onto the 11th green. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Matthew Wolff will try to protect a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic as the final round is underway Sunday at Detroit Golf Club.

    Follow the action here with live updates through the conclusion of the tournament by Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul of The Detroit News.

    ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC LIVE SCORING

    STUARD FINISHES WITH 68

    For the second consecutive year in a row, one bad round derailed Brian Stuard's chances at his home-state PGA Tour tournament.

    Stuard, the Jackson native and Oakland alum, followed up a Saturday 73 with a Sunday round of 4-under 68, among the best among the early starters at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday. It could've been a 67 but he missed a short putt for par on the 18th. He made the mistake of leaving his chip above the hole on the toughest green on the course.

    Last year, it was a sluggish Friday round that cost Stuard, who finished tied for fifth in the inaugural event.

    He's still looking for his second PGA Tour win.

    Stuard finished the week at 12 under, which should be good enough for a top-30 finish or thereabouts. He finished tied for 20th at last week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

    The up-and-down story of was week stems from the par-4 10th, on which he made an eagle-2 on Thursday, a par 4 on Friday, a double-bogey 6 on Saturday and a birdie 3 on Sunday. For the record, that's 2-4-6-3. He might want to be a Daily 4 lottery ticket.

    — Tony Paul

    WOLFF EYES NO. 2

    Matthew Wolff is going for his second PGA Tour victory. Interestingly enough, the 21-year-old's first came almost one year ago, also over the July 4 weekend, at the 3M Open in suburban Minneapolis in 2019.

    If he gets it done Sunday, Wolff would be the youngest two-time winner on the PGA Tour since some guy named Tiger Woods.

    A win could prove huge for the tournament, too, considering Wolff is considered a potential superstar in the making — he can keep up with Bryson DeChambeau off the tees, folks — and he'd probably be a regular participant in Detroit if he's on the list of past champions.

    He tees up shortly after 2.

    Nobody out early has made a huge move up the leaderboard, so keep an eye on the last five groups.

    TV coverage begins at 1 on Golf Channel, and shifts to the sweet tones of Jim Nantz on CBS at 3.

    — Tony Paul

    More coverage

    ►Like Detroit golf fans, Dan Gilbert watching Rocket Mortgage Classic on TV

    ►Other PGA Tour tournaments may copy Bubba's well-received Detroit exhibition

    ►Upstart Matthew Wolff rings up 3-shot lead heading into RMC final round

    ►Bryson DeChambeau, citing 'damage' to his brand, confronts a cameraman

    ►Tony Finau regaining his groove as Rocket Mortgage Classic heats up

    ►Breaking down Round 3 of RMC: Ryan Armour's undoing on No 17

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: July 2-5

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    Defending champion: Nate Lashley

    TV: Sunday — Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

    Tickets: None; the event will be held without fans because of COVID-19.

    Merchandise: RocketMortgageClassic.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE