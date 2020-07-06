Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau won the tournament by three strokes for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau won the tournament by three strokes for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green.
Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matthew Wolff drives off the second tee during the final round.
Matthew Wolff drives off the second tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing off the tee early in Sunday's final round.
Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing off the tee early in Sunday's final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Ryan Armour tees off early in the final round.
Ryan Armour tees off early in the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matthew Wolff hits from the trees on his first hole, leading to a bogey for the overnight leader.
Matthew Wolff hits from the trees on his first hole, leading to a bogey for the overnight leader. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Hideki Matsuyama during Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Hideki Matsuyama during Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the first fairway during the final round.
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the first fairway during the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Seamus Power drives on the second tee.
Seamus Power drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Kevin Kisner drives on the 11th tee during the final round.
Kevin Kisner drives on the 11th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 15th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 15th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau studies his putt on the 13th green during the final round.
Bryson DeChambeau studies his putt on the 13th green during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matthew Wolff reads the 11th green on Sunday.
Matthew Wolff reads the 11th green on Sunday. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau smiles after his birdie putt on the 18th green.
Bryson DeChambeau smiles after his birdie putt on the 18th green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Danny Willet watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round.
Danny Willet watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Tyrrell Hatton watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round.
Tyrrell Hatton watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
    The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.

    Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament.

    “But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our ‘Return to Golf’ – the health and safety of all involved,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Monday.

    More: Big and rich: Beefy Bryson DeChambeau turns DGC into his 'bomber's paradise,' wins RMC

    The absence of spectators also means the tournament will not have a pro-am.

    Muirfield Village this week is holding the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic, which officials chose to cancel this year and bring back in 2021. No spectators were to be allowed this week.

    It’s the first time a course has held different tournaments in consecutive weeks.

    The 157-man field this week includes Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay. The Memorial has special status and features only a 120-man field. Tiger Woods, who has not played competitively since the pandemic shut down golf, is a five-time champion at the Memorial.

    “We had a good plan in place, and I could not be more proud of everyone who contributed to it,” Nicklaus said. “In the end, we have the responsibility to recognize the health and safety of the players and all who attend the Memorial Tournament.”

    The 3M Open outside Minneapolis on July 23-26 already has said it would not have spectators, while the PGA Championship in San Francisco is being played Aug. 6-9 without fans. That leaves the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 30 as the next opportunity for golf to have fans on the course.

