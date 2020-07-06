CLOSE Bryson DeChambeau on conquering Detroit Golf Club to win the RMC The Detroit News

Bryson DeChambeau, fresh off a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, is the new 10-1 favorite to win the Masters in odds set by Caesars Sportsbook.

Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament trophy Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The odds were reported by ESPN.

DeChambeau finished his final round at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday with three consecutive birdies to shoot 7-under 65 for a 23-under total and a three-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.

Rory McIlroy is next in the Caesars Masters odds at 12-1, followed by Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka (both 14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tiger Woods (16-1), Dustin Johnson (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1).

DeChambeau began the season with 30-1 odds to win the Masters.

The Masters is a staple of the April golf calendar but was postponed until November this year due to COVID-19. The PGA Championship is in August and the U.S. Open is in September. The British Open has been canceled.

Woods is the defending champion at the Masters.