Bryson DeChambeau, fresh off a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, is the new 10-1 favorite to win the Masters in odds set by Caesars Sportsbook.
The odds were reported by ESPN.
DeChambeau finished his final round at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday with three consecutive birdies to shoot 7-under 65 for a 23-under total and a three-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.
Rory McIlroy is next in the Caesars Masters odds at 12-1, followed by Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka (both 14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tiger Woods (16-1), Dustin Johnson (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1).
DeChambeau began the season with 30-1 odds to win the Masters.
The Masters is a staple of the April golf calendar but was postponed until November this year due to COVID-19. The PGA Championship is in August and the U.S. Open is in September. The British Open has been canceled.
Woods is the defending champion at the Masters.
