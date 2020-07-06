CLOSE

Bryson DeChambeau on conquering Detroit Golf Club to win the RMC The Detroit News

Bryson DeChambeau, fresh off a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, is the new 10-1 favorite to win the Masters in odds set by Caesars Sportsbook.

DeChambeau finished his final round at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday with three consecutive birdies to shoot 7-under 65 for a 23-under total and a three-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.

Rory McIlroy is next in the Caesars Masters odds at 12-1, followed by Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka (both 14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tiger Woods (16-1), Dustin Johnson (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1).

DeChambeau began the season with 30-1 odds to win the Masters.

The Masters is a staple of the April golf calendar but was postponed until November this year due to COVID-19. The PGA Championship is in August and the U.S. Open is in September. The British Open has been canceled.

Woods is the defending champion at the Masters.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau won the tournament by three strokes for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau won the tournament by three strokes for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green.
Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matthew Wolff drives off the second tee during the final round.
Matthew Wolff drives off the second tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing off the tee early in Sunday's final round.
Bryson DeChambeau takes a swing off the tee early in Sunday's final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Ryan Armour tees off early in the final round.
Ryan Armour tees off early in the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Matthew Wolff hits from the trees on his first hole, leading to a bogey for the overnight leader.
Matthew Wolff hits from the trees on his first hole, leading to a bogey for the overnight leader. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Hideki Matsuyama during Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Hideki Matsuyama during Sunday's final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the first fairway during the final round.
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the first fairway during the final round. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Seamus Power drives on the second tee.
Seamus Power drives on the second tee. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Kevin Kisner drives on the 11th tee during the final round.
Kevin Kisner drives on the 11th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 15th hole.
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 15th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 11th hole. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau studies his putt on the 13th green during the final round.
Bryson DeChambeau studies his putt on the 13th green during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Matthew Wolff reads the 11th green on Sunday.
Matthew Wolff reads the 11th green on Sunday. Carlos Osorio, AP
Bryson DeChambeau smiles after his birdie putt on the 18th green.
Bryson DeChambeau smiles after his birdie putt on the 18th green. Carlos Osorio, AP
Danny Willet watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round.
Danny Willet watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
Tyrrell Hatton watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round.
Tyrrell Hatton watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round. Carlos Osorio, AP
