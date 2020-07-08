The United States Golf Association announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Senior Amateur will be played next summer at the Country Club of Detroit.

The event was originally scheduled to play at the Grosse Pointe Farms course at the end of next month, but in May the USGA announced the event, along with a handful of others, would be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Next year’s event — the 66th playing of the U.S. Senior Amateur — will run from Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

The Country Club of Detroit was set to host the U.S. Senior Amateur this year before the event was canceled in May. (Photo: David Coates, Detroit News)

“The Country Club of Detroit is excited to continue our long tradition of supporting amateur golf by proudly hosting the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship,” club president George J. Baer III said in a statement. “As the location where Arnold Palmer launched his historic career by winning the 1954 U.S. Amateur, the Country Club of Detroit holds a unique place in golf history, and we look forward to continuing this great tradition.”

Country Club of Detroit twice has hosted the U.S. Amateur, including in 1954, when Arnold Palmer won.

The U.S. Senior Amateur dates to 1955, and is open to players 55 and older. It was last held in Michigan in 1991, at Crystal Downs in Northern Michigan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled professional golf in the state of Michigan. The Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Springs in Benton Harbor was canceled, as were the state’s two LPGA events — the Meijer Classic at Blythefield near Grand Rapids and the Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club.

Last week, the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club was played without fans and the Ally Challenge on the Champions Tour announced last week that it will play at the end of the month at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc without fans.

