Will Preston of Grand Rapids claimed his first Golf Association of Michigan tournament while Lauren Timpf of Macomb Township won her fourth consecutive GAM junior title over the last two seasons.

They topped the field of 32 boys and 16 girls who played in the fourth GAM 14 & Under Match Play Championship Monday and Tuesday at Woodside Golf Club in Lansing.

Preston turned back Vibhav Alokam of Ypsilanti 2 and 1 in the nine-hole boys championship flight final match Tuesday.

Will Preston (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

"I got the lead in all of them and that's really important in a nine-hole match," said Preston, 14, who will be a freshman at Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the fall. "It feels good to win. I'm off to a good start this summer and I just hope to continue it."

Timpf made four birdies in eight holes and topped Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor 2 and 1 in the girls championship flight final match.

Timpf, 13, who is playing starting Saturday in the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship, birdied the third hole, the fifth, the sixth and the eighth holding off Melendez in the final.

“I’ve practiced a lot for this and I feel like my hard work is paying off,” Timpf said. “I’m very grateful that I’m able to win some of these tournaments. I played well in the final match. My approach shots were pretty tight and I was able to make my putts.”

Lauren Timpf (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

Timpf reached the girls final by topping Riley Hayden of Troy 1-up in the morning round of matches, and Melendez made it to the finals by beating Laura Liu of Rochester Hills in 10 holes. Liu went on to take third with a 3 and 1 win over Hayden in the consolation match.

Preston reached the finals with a 2 and 1 win over Gowtham Nalluri of Novi in the morning semifinal Tuesday. Alokam made it to the finals by turning back Tyler Brody of Grand Blanc 3 and 2 in the other semifinal. Brody went on to top Nalluri 2 and 1 in the consolation match to finish in third place.