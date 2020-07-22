East Lansing — Spring Lake’s Anna Kramer won the 104th Michigan Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, beating 2018 winner Kerri Parks of Flushing, 5 and 4, in the final match at Forest Akers West Golf Course.

Kramer, 21, who plays at the University of Indianapolis, lost the first hole to Parks, who plays at Marshall, but won the second and stormed to victory from there.

Anna Kramer celebrates with the Michigan Women's Amateur trophy. (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

"I’ve wanted to win this one for a while, and I do love this tournament,” Kramer said. “It’s one of my favorites to play in and I’ve tried a few times. It’s a sigh of relief really.

"It was a long week, but I took it one day at a time, got through stroke play and played it one shot and one match at a time and tried not to think about what could happen. This is really so special.”

In the morning semifinals, Kramer beat Midland's Kimberly Dinh, 4 and 3, while Parks, 20, beat recent Brighton High graduate Annie Pietila, 4 and 2.

Parks was looking for a second big week in a row, coming off winning the West Virginia Women's Amateur.

“I was tired and with my asthma it made it a little difficult today because of the humidity, but, you know I did my best and it just wasn’t my day today,” she said. “I was a little bit off with my (putting) stroke, and Anna played great all week. I wasn’t going to beat her today.”