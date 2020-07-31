The 50-and-older Champions Tour's return to competition has been almost entirely a success on the health and safety front.

Of 476 COVID-19 tests administered on-site this week, there was just one positive result. Brandt Jobe tested positive and had to withdraw.

Jobe was replaced by Tommy Armour III, who took advantage of the late entry and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to share the opening-round lead with Billy Andrade at the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc.

Tommy Armour III (Photo: Robert Franklin, AP)

The PGA Tour has had nine positives, among players and caddies, since resuming play in June. It's had no positive tests since one player tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit ahead of July 4 weekend.

"I'm very confident in the process," said Jerry Kelly, the defending champion of the Ally Challenge, who played in events on the PGA Tour before the Champions Tour's restart.

The LPGA Tour also is restarting this week, with the Drive On LPGA Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, and hasn't had any reported positive tests on-site. One player, Marina Alex, tested positive before traveling and had to withdraw.

Jobe, 54, is a two-time winner on the Champions Tour, most recently at the Boeing Classic last summer.

Armour, 60, has never won on the Champions Tour, and hasn't won since 2003 on the PGA Tour, at the Texas Open.

One other player, Kent Jones, withdrew from the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, but no reason was given. He was replaced by Dudley Hart.

The PGA Tour runs its tour, the Champions Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, and tests every player, caddie and essential on-site staff member before each tournament begins.

