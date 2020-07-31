Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer are among the golf legends who’ve hoisted a trophy in the state of Michigan. (Photo: Detroit News archives)

Ben Hogan. Arnold Palmer. Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods.

Michigan’s professional golf history is chock full of storied champions.

With the PGA Tour about to return to Michigan, with a tournament at Detroit Golf Club, now seems like a fine time to take a look back at the winners through the years.

Padraig Harrington, of Ireland, holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the the 90th PGA Championship golf tournament in 2008 at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Majors

PGA Tour

U.S. Open

1924: Cyril Walker, at Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township

1937: Ralph Guldahl, at Oakland Hills

1951: Ben Hogan, at Oakland Hills

1961: Gene Littler, at Oakland Hills

1985: Andy North, at Oakland Hills

1996: Steve Jones, at Oakland Hills

PGA Championship

1947: Jim Ferrier, at Plum Hollow Country Club, Southfield

1953: Walter Burkemo, at Birmingham Country Club

1955: Doug Ford, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville

1972: Gary Player, at Oakland Hills

1979: David Graham, at Oakland Hills

2008: Padraig Harrington, at Oakland Hills

Ryder Cup

2004: Europe d. USA, at Oakland Hills

Champions Tour (50-older)

Senior Players

1990: Jack Nicklaus, at Dearborn Country Club

1991: Jim Albus, at TPC of Michigan, Dearborn

1992: Dave Stockton, at TPC of Michigan

1993: Jim Colbert, at TPC of Michigan

1994: Dave Stockton, at TPC of Michigan

1995: J.C. Snead, at TPC of Michigan

1996: Raymond Floyd, at TPC of Michigan

1997: Larry Gilbert, at TPC of Michigan

1998: Gil Morgan, at TPC of Michigan

1999: Hale Irwin, at TPC of Michigan

2000: Raymond Floyd, at TPC of Michigan

2001: Allen Doyle, at TPC of Michigan

2002: Stewart Ginn, at TPC of Michigan

2003: Craig Stadler, at TPC of Michigan

2004: Mark James, at TPC of Michigan

2005: Peter Jacobsen, at TPC of Michigan

2006: Bobby Wadkins, at TPC of Michigan

Senior U.S. Open

1981: Arnold Palmer, at Oakland Hills

1991: Jack Nicklaus, at Oakland Hills

2012: Roger Chapman, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club, Lake Orion

Senior PGA

2012: Roger Chapman, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor

2014: Colin Montgomerie, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

2016: Rocco Mediate, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

2018: Paul Broadhurst, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

LPGA Tour

U.S. Women’s Open

1958: Mickey Wright, at Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills

1989: Betsy King, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

1994: Patty Sheehan, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

Regular-season Tour events

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic

2019: Nate Lashley, at Detroit Golf Club

2020: Bryson DeChambeau, at Detroit Golf Club

Buick Open

1958: Billy Casper, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

1959: Art Wall Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1960: Mike Souchak, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1961: Jack Burke Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1962: Bill Collins, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1963: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1964: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1965: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1966: Phil Rodgers, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1967: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1968: Tom Weiskopf, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1969: Dave Hill, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1977: Bobby Cole, at Flint Elks Club

1978: Jack Newton, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1979: John Fought, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1980: Peter Jacobsen, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1981: Hale Irwin, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1982: Lanny Wadkins, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1983: Wayne Levi, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1984: Denis Watson, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1985: Ken Green, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1986: Ben Crenshaw, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1987: Robert Wrenn, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1988: Scott Verplank, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1989: Leonard Thompson, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1990: Chip Beck, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1991: Brad Faxon, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1992: Dan Forsman, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1993: Larry Mize, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1994: Fred Couples, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1995: Woody Austin, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1996: Justin Leonard, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1997: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1998: Billy Mayfair, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

1999: Tom Pernice Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2000: Rocco Mediate, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2001: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2002: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2003: Jim Furyk, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2004: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2005: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2006: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2007: Brian Bateman, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2008: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2009: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

Michigan Golf Classic

1969: Larry Ziegler, at Shenandoah Golf & Country Club, Walled Lake

Western Open

1904: Willie Anderson, at Kent Country Club, Grand Rapids

1911: Robert Simpson, at Kent Country Club

1922: Mike Brady, at Oakland Hills Country Club

1930: Gene Sarazen, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

1957: Doug Ford, at Plum Hollow Country Club

1958: Doug Sanders, at Red Run Golf Club, Royal Oak

1960: Stan Leonard, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford

1961: Arnold Palmer at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont

Motor City Open

1948: Ben Hogan, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville

1949: Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum (co-winners), at Meadowbrook Country Club

1950: Lloyd Mangrum, at Red Run Golf Club

1952: Cary Middlecoff, at Red Run Golf Club

1954: Cary Middlecoff, at Meadowbrook Country Club

1956: Bob Rosburg, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford

1959: Mike Souchak, at Meadowbrook Country Club

1962: Bruce Crampton, at Knollwood Country Club, West Bloomfield

David Frost, right, douses Roger Chapman, center, as Chapman hugs caddie Kevin Laffey after winning the Senior PGA Championship in 2012 at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Champions Tour

Farmers Charity Classic

1986: Jim Ferree, at Elks Country Club, Grand Rapids

1987: Billy Capser, at Elks Country Club

1988: Orville Moody, at Elks Country Club

1989: John Paul Cain, at Elks Country Club

1990: Don Massengale, at The Highlands Golf Club, Grand Rapids

1991: Harold Henning, at The Highlands Golf Club

1992: Gibby Gilbert, at The Highlands Golf Club

1993: George Archer, at The Highlands Golf Club

1994: Tony Jacklin, at Egypt Valley Country Club, Ada

1995: Jimmy Powell, at Egypt Valley Country Club

1996: Dave Stockton, at Egypt Valley Country Club

1997: Gil Morgan, at Egypt Valley Country Club

1998: George Archer, at Egypt Valley Country Club

1999: Christy O’Connor Jr., at Egypt Valley Country Club

2000: Larry Nelson, at Egypt Valley Country Club

2001: Larry Nelson, at Egypt Valley Country Club

2002: Jay Sigel, at Egypt Valley Country Club

2003: Doug Tewell, at Egypt Valley Country Club

2004: Jim Thorpe, at Egypt Valley Country Club

The Ally Challenge

2018: Paul Broadhurst, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

2019: Jerry Kelly, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

Ariya Jutanugarn stands with the LPGA Volvik Championship trophy after winning the golf tournament in 2016 at the Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Associated Press)

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic

2014: Mirim Lee, at Blythefield Country Club

2015: Lexi Thompson, at Blythefield Country Club

2016: Kim Sei-young, at Blythefield Country Club

2017: Brooke Henderson, at Blythefield Country Club

2018: So Yeon Ryu, at Blythefield Country Club

2019: Brooke Henderson, at Blythefield Country Club

2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

Great Lakes Bay Invitational

2019: Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura, at Midland Country Club

2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

LPGA Volvik Championship

2016: Ariya Jutanugarn, at Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor

2017: Shanshan Feng, at Travis Pointe Country Club

2018: Minjee Lee, at Travis Pointe Country Club

Oldsmobile Classic

1992: Barb Mucha, at Walnut Hills Country Club, East Lansing

1993: Jane Geddes, at Walnut Hills Country Club

1994: Beth Daniel, at Walnut Hills Country Club

1995: Dale Eggeling, at Walnut Hills Country Club

1996: Michelle McGann, at Walnut Hills Country Club

1997: Pat Hurst, at Walnut Hills Country Club

1998: Lisa Walters, at Walnut Hills Country Club

1999: Dottie Pepper, at Walnut Hills Country Club

2000: Karrie Webb, at Walnut Hills Country Club

Yankee Women’s Open

1964: Ruth Jessen, at Atlas Valley Country Club, Grand Blanc

1965: Kathy Whitworth, at Atlas Valley Country Club

1966: Gloria Ehret and Judy Kimball (team event), at Atlas Valley Country Club

1967: Clifford Ann Creed and Margie Masters (team event), at Willowood Country Club, Grand Blanc

Wolverine Open

1955: Fay Crocker, at Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills

1957: Mickey Wright, at Lochmoor Club, Grosse Pointe Woods

1960: Joyce Ziske, at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, Mount Clemens

1963: Kathy Whitworth, at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club

Lady Stroh’s Open

1978: Sandra Post, at Dearborn Country Club

1979: Vicki Fergon, at Dearborn Country Club

Battle Creek Open

1955: Beverly Hanson, at Battle Creek Country Club

