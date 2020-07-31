LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ben Hogan. Arnold Palmer. Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods.

Michigan’s professional golf history is chock full of storied champions.

With the PGA Tour about to return to Michigan, with a tournament at Detroit Golf Club, now seems like a fine time to take a look back at the winners through the years.

Majors

PGA Tour

U.S. Open

1924: Cyril Walker, at Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township

1937: Ralph Guldahl, at Oakland Hills

1951: Ben Hogan, at Oakland Hills

1961: Gene Littler, at Oakland Hills

1985: Andy North, at Oakland Hills

1996: Steve Jones, at Oakland Hills

PGA Championship

1947: Jim Ferrier, at Plum Hollow Country Club, Southfield

1953: Walter Burkemo, at Birmingham Country Club

1955: Doug Ford, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville

1972: Gary Player, at Oakland Hills

1979: David Graham, at Oakland Hills

2008: Padraig Harrington, at Oakland Hills

Ryder Cup

2004: Europe d. USA, at Oakland Hills

Champions Tour (50-older)

Senior Players

1990: Jack Nicklaus, at Dearborn Country Club

1991: Jim Albus, at TPC of Michigan, Dearborn

1992: Dave Stockton, at TPC of Michigan

1993: Jim Colbert, at TPC of Michigan

1994: Dave Stockton, at TPC of Michigan

1995: J.C. Snead, at TPC of Michigan

1996: Raymond Floyd, at TPC of Michigan

1997: Larry Gilbert, at TPC of Michigan

1998: Gil Morgan, at TPC of Michigan

1999: Hale Irwin, at TPC of Michigan

2000: Raymond Floyd, at TPC of Michigan

2001: Allen Doyle, at TPC of Michigan

2002: Stewart Ginn, at TPC of Michigan

2003: Craig Stadler, at TPC of Michigan

2004: Mark James, at TPC of Michigan

2005: Peter Jacobsen, at TPC of Michigan

2006: Bobby Wadkins, at TPC of Michigan

Senior U.S. Open

1981: Arnold Palmer, at Oakland Hills

1991: Jack Nicklaus, at Oakland Hills

2012: Roger Chapman, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club, Lake Orion

Senior PGA

2012: Roger Chapman, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor

2014: Colin Montgomerie, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

2016: Rocco Mediate, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

2018: Paul Broadhurst, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores

2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

LPGA Tour

U.S. Women’s Open

1958: Mickey Wright, at Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills

1989: Betsy King, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

1994: Patty Sheehan, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

Pro golf in Michigan: Scenes through the years
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd at the 2006 Buick Open following his 50th victory on the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd at the 2006 Buick Open following his 50th victory on the PGA Tour. Ankur Dholakia, Detroit News
Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020.
Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009 Buick Open, the final Buick Open.
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009 Buick Open, the final Buick Open. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008.
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing off at the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing off at the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to use as a golf tee on the seventh tee during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to use as a golf tee on the seventh tee during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers at the Buick Open pro-am in 2006.
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers at the Buick Open pro-am in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006.
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nate Lashley won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in 2019.
Nate Lashley won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the 14th tee at the 2006 Buick Open.
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the 14th tee at the 2006 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am.
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick Open. Woods won the tournament three times.
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick Open. Woods won the tournament three times. Todd McInturf
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008 Buick Open. The 17th hole was once one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA Tour.
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008 Buick Open. The 17th hole was once one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA Tour. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly misses chipping in on the 16th green during the 2008 Buick Open.
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly misses chipping in on the 16th green during the 2008 Buick Open. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going during a break in the action during the 2008 Buick Open.
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going during a break in the action during the 2008 Buick Open. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie on the 18th hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Perry won the event twice, including in 2008.
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie on the 18th hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Perry won the event twice, including in 2008. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot into the hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open.
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot into the hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom Izzo play in the Buick Open pro-am in 2005.
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom Izzo play in the Buick Open pro-am in 2005. Dale G. Young, Detroit NEws
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times.
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Jerry Kelly won the 2019 Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills.
Jerry Kelly won the 2019 Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills. Detroit News
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966.
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966. Detroit News archives
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water off the course during a 1980s playing of the Buick Open.
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water off the course during a 1980s playing of the Buick Open. Detroit News archives
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills Country Club. It was one of the few light moments for Team USA, which was routed by Team Europe.
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills Country Club. It was one of the few light moments for Team USA, which was routed by Team Europe. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded by European fans on the 18th hole at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded by European fans on the 18th hole at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in front of Phil Mickelson after taking his match at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in front of Phil Mickelson after taking his match at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne on the 18th hole after winning the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne on the 18th hole after winning the 2004 Ryder Cup. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during the pre-festivities at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during the pre-festivities at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Timothy A. Clary, Getty Images
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe captain Bernard Langer stare each other down prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Team Europe won, 18.5-9.5
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe captain Bernard Langer stare each other down prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Team Europe won, 18.5-9.5 Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup.
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member, has a laugh during a round prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member, has a laugh during a round prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup.
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during the third round of the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills.
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during the third round of the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion of his 40th U.S. Open, in 2006, at Oakland Hills Country Club.
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion of his 40th U.S. Open, in 2006, at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bob Pearson, Getty Images
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open.
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills.
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills. Matt Campbell, Getty Images
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies in this undated photograph.
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies in this undated photograph. Detroit News archives
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner David Graham at Oakland Hills.
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner David Graham at Oakland Hills. Detroit News archives
3 col color sports pix Lee Trevino takes a big sigh before hitting his drive on the 18th, Thursday. Trevino finished five over par after the first round. (GENERAL): Lee Trevino and Dana Quigley, Jim Thorpe and Craig Stadler partner and Doug Tewell play during the opening round of the 2004 Senior Players Championship at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2004. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News)2004.
3 col color sports pix Lee Trevino takes a big sigh before hitting his drive on the 18th, Thursday. Trevino finished five over par after the first round. (GENERAL): Lee Trevino and Dana Quigley, Jim Thorpe and Craig Stadler partner and Doug Tewell play during the opening round of the 2004 Senior Players Championship at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2004. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News)2004. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior Players at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn.
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior Players at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills Golf & Country Club n August 2017 to announce the addition of The Ally Challenge to the Champions Tour's schedule, starting in September 2019.
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills Golf & Country Club n August 2017 to announce the addition of The Ally Challenge to the Champions Tour's schedule, starting in September 2019. Terray Sylvester, Associated Press
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the 2012 U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion.
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the 2012 U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. Jeff Curry, Getty Images
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway at the 2012 Senior PGA at Harbor Shores.
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway at the 2012 Senior PGA at Harbor Shores. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this Monster to its knees" after winning the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills.
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this Monster to its knees" after winning the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. USGA
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids.
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on in 2017 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor.
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on in 2017 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy after winning in 1981 at Oakland Hills.
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy after winning in 1981 at Oakland Hills. USGA
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his way through the crowds after winning the 2008 PGA Championship.
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his way through the crowds after winning the 2008 PGA Championship. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills.
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands on the 17th green at Warwick Hills during the inaugural Ally Challenge in 2018.
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands on the 17th green at Warwick Hills during the inaugural Ally Challenge in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the inaugural Ally Challenge in September 2018. It was a Champions Tour event.
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the inaugural Ally Challenge in September 2018. It was a Champions Tour event. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Todd Montoya, caddie for Brian Stuard, wears a mask during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020.
Todd Montoya, caddie for Brian Stuard, wears a mask during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
From left, Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Wesley Bryan after their charity match at Detroit Golf Club in 2020.
From left, Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Wesley Bryan after their charity match at Detroit Golf Club in 2020. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy after winning in 2020.
Bryson DeChambeau kisses the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy after winning in 2020. Carlos Osorio, AP
    Regular-season Tour events

    PGA Tour

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    2019: Nate Lashley, at Detroit Golf Club

    2020: Bryson DeChambeau, at Detroit Golf Club

    Buick Open

    1958: Billy Casper, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

    1959: Art Wall Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1960: Mike Souchak, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1961: Jack Burke Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1962: Bill Collins, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1963: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1964: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1965: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1966: Phil Rodgers, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1967: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1968: Tom Weiskopf, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1969: Dave Hill, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1977: Bobby Cole, at Flint Elks Club

    1978: Jack Newton, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1979: John Fought, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1980: Peter Jacobsen, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1981: Hale Irwin, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1982: Lanny Wadkins, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1983: Wayne Levi, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1984: Denis Watson, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1985: Ken Green, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1986: Ben Crenshaw, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1987: Robert Wrenn, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1988: Scott Verplank, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1989: Leonard Thompson, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1990: Chip Beck, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1991: Brad Faxon, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1992: Dan Forsman, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1993: Larry Mize, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1994: Fred Couples, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1995: Woody Austin, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1996: Justin Leonard, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1997: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1998: Billy Mayfair, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    1999: Tom Pernice Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2000: Rocco Mediate, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2001: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2002: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2003: Jim Furyk, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2004: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2005: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2006: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2007: Brian Bateman, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2008: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2009: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    Michigan Golf Classic

    1969: Larry Ziegler, at Shenandoah Golf & Country Club, Walled Lake

    Western Open

    1904: Willie Anderson, at Kent Country Club, Grand Rapids

    1911: Robert Simpson, at Kent Country Club

    1922: Mike Brady, at Oakland Hills Country Club

    1930: Gene Sarazen, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

    1957: Doug Ford, at Plum Hollow Country Club

    1958: Doug Sanders, at Red Run Golf Club, Royal Oak

    1960: Stan Leonard, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford

    1961: Arnold Palmer at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont

    Motor City Open

    1948: Ben Hogan, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville

    1949: Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum (co-winners), at Meadowbrook Country Club

    1950: Lloyd Mangrum, at Red Run Golf Club

    1952: Cary Middlecoff, at Red Run Golf Club

    1954: Cary Middlecoff, at Meadowbrook Country Club

    1956: Bob Rosburg, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford

    1959: Mike Souchak, at Meadowbrook Country Club

    1962: Bruce Crampton, at Knollwood Country Club, West Bloomfield

    Champions Tour

    Farmers Charity Classic

    1986: Jim Ferree, at Elks Country Club, Grand Rapids

    1987: Billy Capser, at Elks Country Club

    1988: Orville Moody, at Elks Country Club

    1989: John Paul Cain, at Elks Country Club

    1990: Don Massengale, at The Highlands Golf Club, Grand Rapids

    1991: Harold Henning, at The Highlands Golf Club

    1992: Gibby Gilbert, at The Highlands Golf Club

    1993: George Archer, at The Highlands Golf Club

    1994: Tony Jacklin, at Egypt Valley Country Club, Ada

    1995: Jimmy Powell, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    1996: Dave Stockton, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    1997: Gil Morgan, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    1998: George Archer, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    1999: Christy O’Connor Jr., at Egypt Valley Country Club

    2000: Larry Nelson, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    2001: Larry Nelson, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    2002: Jay Sigel, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    2003: Doug Tewell, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    2004: Jim Thorpe, at Egypt Valley Country Club

    The Ally Challenge

    2018: Paul Broadhurst, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    2019: Jerry Kelly, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

    LPGA Tour

    Meijer LPGA Classic

    2014: Mirim Lee, at Blythefield Country Club

    2015: Lexi Thompson, at Blythefield Country Club

    2016: Kim Sei-young, at Blythefield Country Club

    2017: Brooke Henderson, at Blythefield Country Club

    2018: So Yeon Ryu, at Blythefield Country Club

    2019: Brooke Henderson, at Blythefield Country Club

    2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

    Great Lakes Bay Invitational

    2019: Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura, at Midland Country Club

    2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

    LPGA Volvik Championship

    2016: Ariya Jutanugarn, at Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor

    2017: Shanshan Feng, at Travis Pointe Country Club

    2018: Minjee Lee, at Travis Pointe Country Club

    Oldsmobile Classic

    1992: Barb Mucha, at Walnut Hills Country Club, East Lansing

    1993: Jane Geddes, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    1994: Beth Daniel, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    1995: Dale Eggeling, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    1996: Michelle McGann, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    1997: Pat Hurst, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    1998: Lisa Walters, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    1999: Dottie Pepper, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    2000: Karrie Webb, at Walnut Hills Country Club

    Yankee Women’s Open

    1964: Ruth Jessen, at Atlas Valley Country Club, Grand Blanc

    1965: Kathy Whitworth, at Atlas Valley Country Club

    1966: Gloria Ehret and Judy Kimball (team event), at Atlas Valley Country Club

    1967: Clifford Ann Creed and Margie Masters (team event), at Willowood Country Club, Grand Blanc

    Wolverine Open

    1955: Fay Crocker, at Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills

    1957: Mickey Wright, at Lochmoor Club, Grosse Pointe Woods

    1960: Joyce Ziske, at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, Mount Clemens

    1963: Kathy Whitworth, at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club

    Lady Stroh’s Open

    1978: Sandra Post, at Dearborn Country Club

    1979: Vicki Fergon, at Dearborn Country Club

    Battle Creek Open

    1955: Beverly Hanson, at Battle Creek Country Club

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

