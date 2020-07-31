Ben Hogan. Arnold Palmer. Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods.
Michigan’s professional golf history is chock full of storied champions.
With the PGA Tour about to return to Michigan, with a tournament at Detroit Golf Club, now seems like a fine time to take a look back at the winners through the years.
Majors
PGA Tour
U.S. Open
1924: Cyril Walker, at Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township
1937: Ralph Guldahl, at Oakland Hills
1951: Ben Hogan, at Oakland Hills
1961: Gene Littler, at Oakland Hills
1985: Andy North, at Oakland Hills
1996: Steve Jones, at Oakland Hills
PGA Championship
1947: Jim Ferrier, at Plum Hollow Country Club, Southfield
1953: Walter Burkemo, at Birmingham Country Club
1955: Doug Ford, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville
1972: Gary Player, at Oakland Hills
1979: David Graham, at Oakland Hills
2008: Padraig Harrington, at Oakland Hills
Ryder Cup
2004: Europe d. USA, at Oakland Hills
Champions Tour (50-older)
Senior Players
1990: Jack Nicklaus, at Dearborn Country Club
1991: Jim Albus, at TPC of Michigan, Dearborn
1992: Dave Stockton, at TPC of Michigan
1993: Jim Colbert, at TPC of Michigan
1994: Dave Stockton, at TPC of Michigan
1995: J.C. Snead, at TPC of Michigan
1996: Raymond Floyd, at TPC of Michigan
1997: Larry Gilbert, at TPC of Michigan
1998: Gil Morgan, at TPC of Michigan
1999: Hale Irwin, at TPC of Michigan
2000: Raymond Floyd, at TPC of Michigan
2001: Allen Doyle, at TPC of Michigan
2002: Stewart Ginn, at TPC of Michigan
2003: Craig Stadler, at TPC of Michigan
2004: Mark James, at TPC of Michigan
2005: Peter Jacobsen, at TPC of Michigan
2006: Bobby Wadkins, at TPC of Michigan
Senior U.S. Open
1981: Arnold Palmer, at Oakland Hills
1991: Jack Nicklaus, at Oakland Hills
2012: Roger Chapman, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club, Lake Orion
Senior PGA
2012: Roger Chapman, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor
2014: Colin Montgomerie, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores
2016: Rocco Mediate, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores
2018: Paul Broadhurst, at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores
2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic
LPGA Tour
U.S. Women’s Open
1958: Mickey Wright, at Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills
1989: Betsy King, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club
1994: Patty Sheehan, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club
Regular-season Tour events
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2019: Nate Lashley, at Detroit Golf Club
2020: Bryson DeChambeau, at Detroit Golf Club
Buick Open
1958: Billy Casper, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc
1959: Art Wall Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1960: Mike Souchak, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1961: Jack Burke Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1962: Bill Collins, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1963: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1964: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1965: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1966: Phil Rodgers, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1967: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1968: Tom Weiskopf, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1969: Dave Hill, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1977: Bobby Cole, at Flint Elks Club
1978: Jack Newton, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1979: John Fought, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1980: Peter Jacobsen, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1981: Hale Irwin, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1982: Lanny Wadkins, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1983: Wayne Levi, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1984: Denis Watson, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1985: Ken Green, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1986: Ben Crenshaw, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1987: Robert Wrenn, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1988: Scott Verplank, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1989: Leonard Thompson, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1990: Chip Beck, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1991: Brad Faxon, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1992: Dan Forsman, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1993: Larry Mize, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1994: Fred Couples, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1995: Woody Austin, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1996: Justin Leonard, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1997: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1998: Billy Mayfair, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
1999: Tom Pernice Jr., at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2000: Rocco Mediate, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2001: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2002: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2003: Jim Furyk, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2004: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2005: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2006: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2007: Brian Bateman, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2008: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2009: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Michigan Golf Classic
1969: Larry Ziegler, at Shenandoah Golf & Country Club, Walled Lake
Western Open
1904: Willie Anderson, at Kent Country Club, Grand Rapids
1911: Robert Simpson, at Kent Country Club
1922: Mike Brady, at Oakland Hills Country Club
1930: Gene Sarazen, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club
1957: Doug Ford, at Plum Hollow Country Club
1958: Doug Sanders, at Red Run Golf Club, Royal Oak
1960: Stan Leonard, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford
1961: Arnold Palmer at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont
Motor City Open
1948: Ben Hogan, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville
1949: Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum (co-winners), at Meadowbrook Country Club
1950: Lloyd Mangrum, at Red Run Golf Club
1952: Cary Middlecoff, at Red Run Golf Club
1954: Cary Middlecoff, at Meadowbrook Country Club
1956: Bob Rosburg, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford
1959: Mike Souchak, at Meadowbrook Country Club
1962: Bruce Crampton, at Knollwood Country Club, West Bloomfield
Champions Tour
Farmers Charity Classic
1986: Jim Ferree, at Elks Country Club, Grand Rapids
1987: Billy Capser, at Elks Country Club
1988: Orville Moody, at Elks Country Club
1989: John Paul Cain, at Elks Country Club
1990: Don Massengale, at The Highlands Golf Club, Grand Rapids
1991: Harold Henning, at The Highlands Golf Club
1992: Gibby Gilbert, at The Highlands Golf Club
1993: George Archer, at The Highlands Golf Club
1994: Tony Jacklin, at Egypt Valley Country Club, Ada
1995: Jimmy Powell, at Egypt Valley Country Club
1996: Dave Stockton, at Egypt Valley Country Club
1997: Gil Morgan, at Egypt Valley Country Club
1998: George Archer, at Egypt Valley Country Club
1999: Christy O’Connor Jr., at Egypt Valley Country Club
2000: Larry Nelson, at Egypt Valley Country Club
2001: Larry Nelson, at Egypt Valley Country Club
2002: Jay Sigel, at Egypt Valley Country Club
2003: Doug Tewell, at Egypt Valley Country Club
2004: Jim Thorpe, at Egypt Valley Country Club
The Ally Challenge
2018: Paul Broadhurst, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
2019: Jerry Kelly, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic
2014: Mirim Lee, at Blythefield Country Club
2015: Lexi Thompson, at Blythefield Country Club
2016: Kim Sei-young, at Blythefield Country Club
2017: Brooke Henderson, at Blythefield Country Club
2018: So Yeon Ryu, at Blythefield Country Club
2019: Brooke Henderson, at Blythefield Country Club
2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic
Great Lakes Bay Invitational
2019: Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura, at Midland Country Club
2020: Tournament canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic
LPGA Volvik Championship
2016: Ariya Jutanugarn, at Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor
2017: Shanshan Feng, at Travis Pointe Country Club
2018: Minjee Lee, at Travis Pointe Country Club
Oldsmobile Classic
1992: Barb Mucha, at Walnut Hills Country Club, East Lansing
1993: Jane Geddes, at Walnut Hills Country Club
1994: Beth Daniel, at Walnut Hills Country Club
1995: Dale Eggeling, at Walnut Hills Country Club
1996: Michelle McGann, at Walnut Hills Country Club
1997: Pat Hurst, at Walnut Hills Country Club
1998: Lisa Walters, at Walnut Hills Country Club
1999: Dottie Pepper, at Walnut Hills Country Club
2000: Karrie Webb, at Walnut Hills Country Club
Yankee Women’s Open
1964: Ruth Jessen, at Atlas Valley Country Club, Grand Blanc
1965: Kathy Whitworth, at Atlas Valley Country Club
1966: Gloria Ehret and Judy Kimball (team event), at Atlas Valley Country Club
1967: Clifford Ann Creed and Margie Masters (team event), at Willowood Country Club, Grand Blanc
Wolverine Open
1955: Fay Crocker, at Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills
1957: Mickey Wright, at Lochmoor Club, Grosse Pointe Woods
1960: Joyce Ziske, at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, Mount Clemens
1963: Kathy Whitworth, at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club
Lady Stroh’s Open
1978: Sandra Post, at Dearborn Country Club
1979: Vicki Fergon, at Dearborn Country Club
Battle Creek Open
1955: Beverly Hanson, at Battle Creek Country Club
