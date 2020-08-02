Phil Mickelson didn't play golf in Michigan this year. But he came close, twice.

Mickelson was an early commitment to Detroit's PGA Tour stop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but pulled out after the COVID-19 shutdown and altered schedule.

Turns out, he also nearly made his Champions Tour debut in Grand Blanc this week.

Mickelson said this weekend if he hadn't gotten into the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee, he would've used the Ally Challenge to get ready for the upcoming PGA Championship.

"I wanted to play the week before the PGA," Mickelson said. "So I really like Warwick Hills and think it's a fun golf course. I probably would've played there."

Mickelson turned 50 in June, but isn't considered to become a regular on the Champions Tour anytime soon, or ever. These days, he remains a force on the PGA Tour.

He was in contention heading into Sunday's final round in Memphis. He was a late addition to the WGC field, having fallen out of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Had he not made the Memphis field, he could've played the alternate PGA Tour tournament, the Barracuda Championship, in California. But that's a Stableford-scoring tournament, and he wasn't interested.

Nor was Mickelson interested in a week off before the PGA Championship, set for this coming Thursday through Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

"I wouldn't want to go to altitude and play Stableford right before a major," Mickelson said. "I think I would enjoy playing Warwick Hills. It's a fun opportunity for me to look at both schedules, which I've never really done, and say what's the best way to prepare."

Jim Furyk, K.J. Choi and Mike Weir made their Champions Tour debuts this week at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, with Furyk in contention entering Sunday's final round.

Mickelson was paired in a late-Sunday grouping with Justin Thomas, reuniting Mickelson with his long-time caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Thomas, needing a substitute caddie this week, brought aboard Mackay, who has been a Golf Channel commentator since parting with Mickelson in summer 2017.

Chips & divots

Lake Orion's Tom Gillis shot a second consecutive round over par, a 74, to finish at 2 under for his home-state tournament. Gillis was a shot off the lead after opening with a 67, but couldn't keep up the momentum. He made four bogeys Sunday, including two on the front-nine par 5s.

His next tournament will be the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, in two weeks. He's spending the next couple days bopping around Michigan in a rented RV with wife Jenny and their two kids.

... There were three WDs before Sunday's rain-delayed round at Warwick Hills: Jeff Sluman (elbow), Brad Faxon (back) and Loren Roberts (undisclosed). None of them were in contention.

