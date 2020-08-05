For a year that's been such a roller coaster for so many in athletic circles, Sarah Burnham has managed to stay pretty darn consistent — consistently good, in fact.

Burnham, a former Michigan State standout, is coming off a week in which she posted her best career finish on the LPGA Tour, her latest stellar performance.

Burnham, with a final-round 63, won the Michigan Women's Open in early July by a whopping 10 shots at Crystal Mountain. That came after winning three mini-tour events during the COVID-19 shutdown, two in Arizona and one in Florida.

Sarah Burnham is in her second season on the LPGA Tour. (Photo: LPGA)

"I never really stopped playing," said Burnham, who is in her second season on the LPGA Tour.

She's back in action this week, as the LPGA Tour moves into Week 2 of its restart. The LPGA Tour is in the Toledo area for a second consecutive week, with the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania. Last week, it held the LPGA Drive On Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo.

At Inverness, a historic venue which has hosted the U.S. Open four times, the PGA Championship twice and the U.S. Amateur once, she shot rounds of 70, 72 and 74 to finish even and tied for sixth. That earned her $25,834, the best payday of her brief professional career.

By comparison, for winning a mini-tour event in Arizona in early March and in the early stages of the pandemic, she won $2,800 — plus a roll of toilet paper (remember that obsession?).

"I just think it gives me a little more confidence, knowing I can play with the top pros in the world," Burnham said earlier this week, over the phone, speaking of her showing last week. "That just gives me a boost in confidence. I'm hoping to play consistent this week, as well."

Burnham didn't light up the course at Inverness, but then again, few ever have.

What she did do well was grind out a whole bunch of pars, stay patient — often in some nasty weather, though she acknowledged she got the best of the draws with tee times in relation to course conditions — and post some steady scores. When it was all said and done, she only finished seven shots off the lead. Danielle Kang won the LPGA Tour's first tournament back, at 7 under.

Burnham was surprised her scores held up so well, particularly her second-round 72, which she completed in the morning.

She then went back to her hotel room in Toledo and watched some of the coverage on TV, while constantly refreshing the leaderboard on her phone.

"I was super surprised," Burnham said. "I thought for sure I would've moved out of the top 10.

"I guess I didn't know what to expect. There were no leaderboards out there like there usually is, so I never knew what position I was in. But I love the course, ever since I played that first practice round, it just fits my eye. There's just something about it. I was just able to hit the fairways and greens."

This was Burnham's second LPGA Tour event of the year, after missing the cut in Australia during the last tournament before the shutdown.

Last season, her rookie year, she played 15 tournaments, with a best finish of tied for ninth at the Portland Classic last August.

Burnham, 24, a three-time All-American at Michigan State, as well as a two-time Big Ten player of the year, hopes for bigger things to come, especially as she looks to buy a house — ideally in the Brighton/Howell area, where boyfriend, Jackson Renicker, a Michigan State wrestler, is from. She's been an apartment dweller for too long, she figures, while recently staying with her parents at their new home in Orlando.

"Michigan might be where I want to settle down," Burnham, a Minnesota native, said, noting she still has many friends here, and gets access to Michigan State's premier training facilities.

How fast that purchase happens will depend how the rest of her LPGA Tour season goes. After this week, she's likely off till month's end, when the LPGA Tour heads to Arkansas. Next week's tournament is the Scottish Open, which she has decided to skip given all the travel uncertainty these days. The following week is the Women's British Open, which she's not eligible for; she said if she qualifies, she will travel for that. In any event, Burnham has the peace of mind in knowing she'll have her LPGA Tour card next season, too, because all the major tours extended status amid all the COVID-19 tournament cancellations.

First thing's first, and that's another go of it in Toledo. She tees off at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, while fellow Michigan State alum and LPGA Tour rookie Liz Nagel tees off at 7 a.m.

Given all the traveling Burnham has done amid COVID, first Arizona, then Florida, then the drive to Michigan, Burnham actually is thrilled to be in Toledo for a second consecutive week, even amid all the protocols — including two more COVID-19 tests (the LPGA Tour has had four positive tests, two players and two caddies), quarantining in the Marriott, more takeout food, and, yes, more Netflix.

It all gets pretty old, the routine, but one thing never does.

"I don't mind," Burnham said. "I'm just glad to be out playing again."

Marathon LPGA Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

TV: Golf Channel all four days; 1-4 p.m. Thursday, 4-7 Friday, 4-6 Saturday and Sunday

Purse: $2 million (winner: $300,000)

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

