Eastern Michigan’s Julia Stevenson had been searching for her first win for years.

That search finally ended Tuesday when she shot a second consecutive 1-under 71 to take home the Golf Association of Michigan Women’s Championship title.

Stevenson, 22, won the 29th edition of the event, which was held at Muskegon Country Club, by three strokes. She started playing golf as a freshman at Milford High and spent four years playing for the Eagles.

Julia Stevenson (Photo: GAM)

“I’ve always tried to shoot my best round, whatever that could be,” said Stevenson, who started her MBA program at Eastern and plans to pursue a professional golf career. “No matter if I was playing my worst round ever, I’m still like, ‘OK, we have to get one back here.’ But as the years went on, I was like, ‘OK it would be nice to win one of these days because you always play in the same events.’

“And lately, it was, ‘OK, I’m right there, you know just waiting for it to be my day.’ I kept working and practicing and told myself one day it will happen. I've been playing these tournaments for years now and just to finally win one — it means a lot. The competition is so good out here and this is such a great environment to play in, and to finally get one feel’s amazing.”

Stevenson took the lead in the first round and never gave it up. In the final round, she made eight pars before recording her first birdie on the ninth hole. On the back nine, she bogeyed on hole No. 15 but bounced back to seal the victory with a birdie on hole No. 17.

Anika Dy, a University of Michigan golfer from Traverse City and the 2019 Michigan Women’s Open Champion, shot a 71 to finish second at 1-over.

Michigan State standout Kaylin Harris and Chaithra Katamneni of Midland each shot a closing 72 and Oakland University’s Kay Zubkus shot a 71 to finish in a three-way tie for third at 2-over.