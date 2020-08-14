Michigan Golf HOF postpones induction until 2021; no new class next year

The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame is postponing its 2020 induction for 2021, and opting not to elect a new class for 2021, officials announced Friday.

The induction was scheduled for Saturday, June 6, but was postponed with the hopes of holding the ceremony in the fall. The COVID-19 pandemic, like with so many other events, had other plans.

The 2020, now 2021, class includes: David Graham, former executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan; Holt's Julie Massa, a senior golfer; Bay City's Roy Schultheiss, a former Michigan Amateur and GAM Championship winner; and Dick Stewart, the former head PGA pro at Kalamazoo Country Club.

"We will induct what is now the 2021 class next June provided we don’t have some of the same public health issues we face at this time,” said Greg Johnson, chairman of the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is housed at Ferris State's Ken Janke Sr. Golf Learning Center, which remains closed.

Past inductees into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame include such notable names as Walter Hagen, Dave and Mike Hill, Dan Pohl, Meg Mallon, Kelly Robbins and Tom Gillis.

